Inferno (PG) ***

Saviour?

Out to do good, a mixed up billionaire decides to take matters into his own hands in Inferno. Steeped in mythology and religion this snappy thriller from Sony Pictures is now making its mark at Cineplex Odeon screens around B.C.

Inspired by the hit Dan Brown bestseller the third in The series features the intrepid puzzle solver Robert Langdon on the case. Good with numbers and symbols Tom Hanks returns to the role of a man with the key to save humanity. Hot off his commanding role in Sully Hanks plays a steady as he goes scientist whose knowledge o. All things religious and ancients is called upon to avert a global epidemic.

A real race against time sees governmental agencies and health authorities try to nip this threats in The bud. Awesome shots showing the grandeur of the palaces and religious relics of Such global sensations as Venice, Istanbul and Florence add to the authenticity and feel to this globetrotting adventure. Lots of surprises and. Lose calls ensure audiences are kept on their toes throughout this tightly woven wound escapade.

By Alan Samuel