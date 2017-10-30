Isabel Granada collapses in Qatar, critical

  • October 30, 2017
    • ‘She was joking with me’: Husband recalls moment before Isabel Granada collapsed

    Isabel Granada has yet to wake up from a coma after collapsing during a fan meet-and-greet, her husband, Arnel Cowley, said.

    On Tuesday night (Manila time), the actress was rushed to a hospital  in Doha, Qatar after suffering a “brain hemorrhage which indicates aneurysm and in turn affected her heart.”

    In an interview with Bandila, Cowley said that Granada is still in “critical but stable condition,” and remains unconscious.

    He added that doctors are looking to perform an operation once her condition normalizes further.

    He also shared that Granada did not show any signs or symptoms of brain aneurysm barring a slight headache before collapsing.

    “Sabi lang niya, ‘Ay nahihilo ako,’ and then she collapsed. Beforehand, there were no signs of anything talaga. She was laughing and she was joking with me,” he recalled.

    Cowley also described his wife as “quite fit and healthy” and having a penchant for going on random walks and swimming trips. “It’s a very, very difficult time for me. It’s just so sudden.”

    It was just last week when Cowley and Granada celebrated their wedding anniversary.

    The latter posted a photo of them grabbing lunch and wrote: “Baby, you know in our hearts that even if we get really busy, our love never will it fade.”

