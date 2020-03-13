‘Isko’ to ‘self-quarantine’ after returning from virus-hit London

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 13, 2020
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 84

    • MANILA Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced on Wednesday night that he would undergo self-quarantine after his business trip in London as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

    Domagoso said he would stay in his office at Manila City Hall and limit his interaction with others.

    “I just submitted myself to be tested by the Department of Health (DoH),” Domagoso said during a Facebook livestream.

    “Prior to my arrival, I already requested the DoH for me to be tested,” he added.

    The United Kingdom has 300 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. (J.M. Mendoza, TMT)

    Share

    Previous Story

    One Magical Night

    Next Story

    Sotto orders lockdown as 2 senators go on self-quarantine over Covid-19 fears

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 13 March 2020
      21 hours ago No comment

      Masking a Scare

      Almost everyday for the last two weeks, there is nothing else on the news, social media, and the circles we move in that does not discuss COVID-19. The whole world has stopped – travel, businesses, conferences, concerts – anything that has to do with travelling and gathering large groups ...

    • 13 March 2020
      21 hours ago No comment

      ABS-CBN CONDUCTS CLEAN-UP DRIVES, GIVES AWAY LIGTAS BAGS FOR TAAL VICTIMS

      The status of Taal Volcano is down to Alert Level 2 but Kapamilya love continues to be felt by displaced families through ABS-CBN’s “Tulong-Tulong sa Taal” public service campaign. The Kapamilya network has united with various groups for clean-up drives done in Agoncillo and Tanauan in Batangas, relief operations, ...

    • 13 March 2020
      21 hours ago No comment

      Gov’t urged to cut fees, ease rules on trade: For quick rebound from COVID

      The government should implement measures that would streamline processes to facilitate trade, as well as reduce transactions costs, amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak to ensure a quick rebound of the country’s external sector, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said. “The government should further intensify its ...

    • 13 March 2020
      21 hours ago No comment

      Sotto orders lockdown as 2 senators go on self-quarantine over Covid-19 fears

      SENATORS Sherwin Gatchalian and Maria Lourdes “Nancy” Binay have opted to self-quarantine after they were exposed to a male individual who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Meanwhile, Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd has ordered a lockdown of the Senate building to disinfect it as all public hearings ...

    • 13 March 2020
      21 hours ago No comment

      ‘Isko’ to ‘self-quarantine’ after returning from virus-hit London

      MANILA Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced on Wednesday night that he would undergo self-quarantine after his business trip in London as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). Domagoso said he would stay in his office at Manila City Hall and limit his interaction with others. ...

    %d bloggers like this: