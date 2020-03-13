‘Isko’ to ‘self-quarantine’ after returning from virus-hit London

MANILA Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced on Wednesday night that he would undergo self-quarantine after his business trip in London as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Domagoso said he would stay in his office at Manila City Hall and limit his interaction with others.

“I just submitted myself to be tested by the Department of Health (DoH),” Domagoso said during a Facebook livestream.

“Prior to my arrival, I already requested the DoH for me to be tested,” he added.

The United Kingdom has 300 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. (J.M. Mendoza, TMT)

