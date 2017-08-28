Iya talks about new “serye”

Iya Villania is delighted to play Heart Evangelista’s best friend in “My Korean Jagiya.” They are the only members of the cast who were sent to Seoul, Korea to shoot some important scenes on location. She admits she was nervous at first because she and Heart are not really that close, so how will they be convincing to play best friends?

“Nagkasama na kami before sa ‘Sunday All Stars’ at sa MYX but hindi kami nagkaroon ng chance na magchikahan nang mahaba,” she says. “Pero nawala ang nerbiyos ko kasi naging comfortable kami agad sa isa’t isa while we were doing the shoot in Korea. She’s easy to get along with and now, I’m thankful to get the chance to know her better. Makuwento pala siya. Kung noon, hindi ko make-claim na magkaibigan kami, after ‘My Korean Jagiya,’ I can honestly say na we’re now very good friends. Naging at ease ako agad with her. Nakakapag-pump nga ako sa harap niya. Kasi I feed our baby with my own breast milk so I have to pump. Sabi niya, natatakot daw siya, wala pa siyang baby. But I told her she will learn as she goes along.”

How’s her husband Drew Arellano and their son, Primo?

“They’re both doing fine. Our baby is celebrating his first birthday on August 30 and we are preparing for that. We’re hands-on parents ni Drew at wala kaming yaya. Palitan kami sa pag-aalaga sa kanya kaya sobrang attached sa amin.”

(M. Bautista, Malaya)

Like this: Like Loading...