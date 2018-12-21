Iza Calzado marries Ben Wintle in sunset ceremony

Long-time couple Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle on Wednesday exchanged wedding vows during a beach ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

The actress, who looked radiant in a Rajo Laurel gown, walked down the aisle carrying a bouquet with a locket containing photos of her late parents — TV director and choreographer Lito Calzado and Marian Antonia Ussher.

Wintle, a British entrepreneur who is behind the popular restaurant finder app Booky, wore a matching white suit as he waited for his bride at the altar.

(abs-cbn news)

