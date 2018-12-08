James Reid clarifies sports car ‘gift’ for Nadine Lustre

When James Reid made Nadine Lustre feel a little extra special on her birthday by picking her up in a sports car, some assumed that he either owned the expensive ride or that he bought it as a gift.

In an interview with CinemaNews, posted by Pep on Monday, the actor clarified it was neither.

“I have a friend who owed me a favor and I said if I could borrow a Ferrari, and he let me use it. So it was just a surprise. It wasn’t a gift,” Reid recalled of the much-talked about car.

According to Lustre, who was also quoted by Push, she loves sports cars and that she’s happy that her boyfriend made her dream come true when she turned 25 last October 31.

Both are currently focused on their respective projects, with Reid set to star in the upcoming “Pedro Penduko” movie and Lustre in “Ulan,” the latest from Irene Villamor (“Sid and Aya: Not a Love Story”).

(abs-cbn news)

