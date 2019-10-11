JAMES REID, NANCY OF MOMOLAND TEAM UP FOR A TELESERYE ON ABS-CBN

    • ABS-CBN brings together two of the most sought-after stars today as Kapamilya matinee idol James Reid and lead vocalist of Momoland and international star Nancy Jewel Mcdonie team up for the first time in a teleserye, which will air soon on the Kapamilya network.

    The announcement happened during Momoland’s contract signing with ABS-CBN on Friday (October 4). The upcoming series titled “The Soulmate Project” is under the production of Dreamscape Entertainment and Proj 8.

    This is the first time the Momoland member will dabble into acting in a TV series and is excited to star in a Filipino teleserye.

    “I’m very excited, and also I’m very nervous. It’s my first time to come to the Philippines to do a project. I’ve never been in a big drama before, so I guess I can say it’s my first time,” said the Korean star.

    James, on the other hand, is thankful for the opportunity to work with Nancy in his teleserye comeback.

    “I have to be honest, I’m a little star struck of course. I’m super excited to work with her. It’s my first time to work with an international artist. It will be the first of its kind in the Philippines,” the Kapamilya heartthrob shared.

    The show will start rolling in 2020 and will be shot in the Philippines and South Korea. It is under the direction of the box-office director Antoinette Jadaone, who also directed hit teleserye “On The Wings of Love.”

    Nancy rose to fame as one of the members of the famous Korean all-girl group Momoland, which popularized the dance crazes “Bboom Bboom” and “Bbam” that took the world by storm. On the other hand, James was last seen as judge in “Search for the Idol Philippines” and is currently busy with his own record label Careless Manila, which produced his hit album “Palm Dreams” released in 2017.(abs-cbn)

