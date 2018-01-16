James welcomes 2018!

  January 16, 2018
    • James Reid’s new music video from a song in his latest album is directed by his girlfriend, Nadine Lustre. How does he feel about it?

    “Magaling siya!” he says. “Definitely, pasado siya and I’m very proud of her. We had fun together while she’s directing me because she knows exactly what she wants, even the whole concept for the video. She sets up the cameras herself and she knows the best angles she likes.”

    They have their pre-Valentine concert, “Revolution, The Jadine Concert” at the Big Dome on February 11. How different is it from their past show?

    “This is more artsy as we’re showcasing our own music here, the songs from my new album. Before kasi, it’s heavily based sa themes of our teleseryes, ‘On the Wings of Love’ and ‘Till I Met You’. This one features more original music and the message of our concert’s title, ‘Revolution’, which says we should change, stop all the bashing and the hating and just spread love, a new age of love, like a love revolution.”

    He didn’t do any movie last year but this time, he’s doing no less than three new films. First is “Miss Granny” with Sarah Geronimo, based on a hit Korean movie, directed by Joyce Bernal. “Then I have a new movie with Nadine, ‘Never Not Love You,’ directed by Antoinette Jadaone who directed us in OTWOL before. Then before the year is over, I’m doing the remake of ‘Pedro Penduko’.

