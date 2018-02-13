Janella on her own

There’s obviously truth to the report that Janella Salvador and her mom, former “Miss Saigon” star Jenine Desidero, are not in good terms.

The young star has reportedly transferred to her new digs with only her helpers as companions. When she was hospitalized, there was no mention that her mom had visited her. It is because of this recent hospitalization that her “Maalaala Mo Kaya” episode with Elmo Magalona was delayed.

In an interview with Janella at the press con of her movie with Elmo, “My Fairy Tail Love Story,” she said she is grateful she did not get dengue, as she had earlier feared.

“It was just viral, according to my doctor, kaya ‘di rin ako nagtagal sa ospital,” she explained.

Produced by Regal Entertainment, “My Fairy Tail Love Story” is directed by Perci Intalan and also stars Kiko Estrada, Kiray Celis and Dimples Romana. In supporting roles Dominic Ochoa, Kakai Bautista, Kaladkaren Davila and Rubi Rubi.

Like this: Like Loading...