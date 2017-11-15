Janine remains to be a “Kapuso”

“For the longest time, I’ve been paired with almost all the leading ladies in the Kapamilya lot. Now, it’s different. I’m sharing the frame with a new partner. It’s a thrilling experiment in which I feel challenged to deliver my best,” ends Jason.

Ending earlier speculations that she would transfer to ABS-CBN, Janine Gutierrez remains a Kapuso after renewing her contract with GMA.

“I know that rumors spread after news came out that I’m now under Tito Leo (Dominguez). Before, it was my mom (Lotlot de Leon) who handled my career along with GMA. But because she is also busy with her own career, plus she opened a restaurant, she deemed it best to entrust me to someone who can really focus on my growth as an artist and Tito Leo fits the bill,” she avers.

The beauteous star is simply happy to stay with her original home studio.

“I consider myself lucky and blessed to have signed up again with the Kapuso. For one, it’s where I started and honed my acting chops. After my last contract expired, we’ve been in talks. They took good care of me and I’m thankful to be working under them in the next years!”

What does she expect now in terms of her future acting assignments?

“I hope to be given more challenging materials like the last soap I did which was Legally Blind. I would also like to do more mature portrayals. For me, acting is a never-ending process and I’m confident that GMA will make this happen for me,” Janine states.

J.P.R. Gonzales, TMS

