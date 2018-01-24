Jason Abalos doesn’t mind playing supporting roles

“It’s my first official soap for the Kapuso network and it excites me so much,” Jason Abalos avers. “I don’t mind if it’s just a supporting role in the meantime. As everyone knows, I’m just new in the GMA stable. Whether it’s a lead or supporting part, I’m happy and grateful because it’s still work.

He has only positive words to say about his inclusion in the latest GMA prime time offering The One that Got away despite the general observation that it’s just a supporting part.

“Another thing, my character is nice. It’s not just the usual supporting role. Actually, it’s an interesting one—I’m a single dad in the story who’ll get involved with the character of Rhian (Ramos). Dennis (Trillo) and I will have a conflict over her. It’s something new and I’m glad to be assigned the part.”

Obviously, the award-winning actor is enjoying his stint as a Kapuso talent.

“Oh yes! For one, since I transferred in here in October last year, I had successive guest appearances in majority of their programs. Even their game shows, I am able to visit and that’s something good. I feel happy because in the process, I get to meet majority of GMA stars.”

Apart from his successful career, the good-looking lad’s love life is also on the upswing. His relationship with steady Vickie Rushton is still going strong.

“I’m thankful that we’re very much okay at this point. Despite all the controversies, there’s no problem between us. In fact, we have joint businesses together. She just put up a party needs and flower shop and we co-manage a salon. She is a good businesswoman and truth is, she’s the one who influenced me to venture into it.”

Interestingly, Jason reveals his girlfriend’s up to something big and exciting this year.

“Yes, she is determined to join the 2018 Binibining Pilipinas pageant. Of course, I will give her my 100 percent support in the same manner that she supports my endeavours. That’s why our relationship is strong,” he ends. (J.P.Gonzales , TMS)

Like this: Like Loading...