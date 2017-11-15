Jason’s long and hard decision to move to GMA

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 15, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 56

    • According to Jason Abalos, his decision to leave ABS-CBN and move to GMA didn’t happen overnight. 

    “Actually, it was a long process,” he reveals. “For one, it wasn’t easy because I’ve been a Kapamilya for 12 years. That’s a long period of time. It took three years for me to finally arrive at such decision.

    “I believe that God intervened. He guided me along the way. I prayed hard for this. As I’ve said, it wasn’t an easy decision to make but I’m glad that now, I’m entering a new phase in my career as a Kapuso!”

    Many are curious to know how the negotiations between his camp and GMA transpired.

    “Supposedly, I was scheduled to meet with the management along with Matt (Evans) who is a fellow former Kapamilya talent. On the date of the meeting though, I had to attend to an equally important matter so I wasn’t able to show up. I thought that was the end of it. Luckily, after a week, GMA summoned me again and the rest, as they say is history.”

    How did he say goodbye to his former mother studio?

    “Oh, it went smoothly!” says Jason. “From my bosses in ABS-CBN and Star Magic to my handlers, I was able to bid farewell. Of course, it’s inevitable to become emotional considering the time I spent with them. I guess it’s just normal because you’re like family already.”

    The appealing actor points out that he left ABS-CBN without any hurt feelings.

    Many are already anticipating his maiden show as a Kapuso dubbed as The One That Got Away. In this romantic-comedy series, he is paired with Rhian Ramos.

    “Yes! It will be aired in January next year. It’s one of GMA’s opening salvos for 2018. The thought of working with Rhian excites me to the hilt. It’s something refreshing. It’s like a new adventure. 

    Share

    Previous Story

    Kim’s “The Ghost Bride” grosses P51.5M

    Next Story

    Janine remains to be a “Kapuso”

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 15 November 2017
      5 hours ago No comment

      Julia has a for sweet message Coco

      Julia Montes, who has been romantically linked with “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” star Coco Martin, remembered the actor’s birthday on November 1 and gave a sweet message for him. “Hi Co, happy, happy birthday! Enjoy your special day, siyempre, and I wish you all the best. And good health dahil ...

    • 15 November 2017
      5 hours ago No comment

      Duterte, Trump talk trade and security in first meeting in Manila

      Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and U.S. President Donald Trump held their first bilateral meeting in Manila on November 13. The meeting focused on trade, war on drugs, and terrorism. Harry Roque, the spokesperson of Duterte, said that the meeting between the two leaders was “very warm, friendly, and candid”. ...

    • 15 November 2017
      5 hours ago No comment

      Duterte ‘insulted’ by Trudeau in Manila meeting

      Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said that he felt insulted by Justin Trudeau when the Canadian Prime Minister raised the issue of human rights in their meeting in Manila. Duterte said in a press conference on November 14 that he told Trudeau that the Canadian leader’s action was “a personal ...

    • 15 November 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      Janine remains to be a “Kapuso”

      “For the longest time, I’ve been paired with almost all the leading ladies in the Kapamilya lot. Now, it’s different. I’m sharing the frame with a new partner. It’s a thrilling experiment in which I feel challenged to deliver my best,” ends Jason. Ending earlier speculations that she would ...

    • 15 November 2017
      9 hours ago No comment

      Jason’s long and hard decision to move to GMA

      According to Jason Abalos, his decision to leave ABS-CBN and move to GMA didn’t happen overnight.  “Actually, it was a long process,” he reveals. “For one, it wasn’t easy because I’ve been a Kapamilya for 12 years. That’s a long period of time. It took three years for me to ...

    %d bloggers like this: