Jason’s long and hard decision to move to GMA

According to Jason Abalos, his decision to leave ABS-CBN and move to GMA didn’t happen overnight.

“Actually, it was a long process,” he reveals. “For one, it wasn’t easy because I’ve been a Kapamilya for 12 years. That’s a long period of time. It took three years for me to finally arrive at such decision.

“I believe that God intervened. He guided me along the way. I prayed hard for this. As I’ve said, it wasn’t an easy decision to make but I’m glad that now, I’m entering a new phase in my career as a Kapuso!”

Many are curious to know how the negotiations between his camp and GMA transpired.

“Supposedly, I was scheduled to meet with the management along with Matt (Evans) who is a fellow former Kapamilya talent. On the date of the meeting though, I had to attend to an equally important matter so I wasn’t able to show up. I thought that was the end of it. Luckily, after a week, GMA summoned me again and the rest, as they say is history.”

How did he say goodbye to his former mother studio?

“Oh, it went smoothly!” says Jason. “From my bosses in ABS-CBN and Star Magic to my handlers, I was able to bid farewell. Of course, it’s inevitable to become emotional considering the time I spent with them. I guess it’s just normal because you’re like family already.”

The appealing actor points out that he left ABS-CBN without any hurt feelings.

Many are already anticipating his maiden show as a Kapuso dubbed as The One That Got Away. In this romantic-comedy series, he is paired with Rhian Ramos.

“Yes! It will be aired in January next year. It’s one of GMA’s opening salvos for 2018. The thought of working with Rhian excites me to the hilt. It’s something refreshing. It’s like a new adventure.

