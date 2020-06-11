Jello Juatco joins the Westshore Rebels

June 1st was the official CJFL National Signing Day 2020. Khristien Angelo Juatco “aka Jello” announced and signed with The Westshore Rebels in the BCFC Conference.

Jello is the 19-year-old son of Janice Lozano and Roque Juatco Jr. and graduated from Seaquam Secondary, Class of 2019. He spent his elementary years attending St. Bernadette School, where he earned an athletic Scholarship and later continued his education at Holy Cross Secondary and in Grade 11 transferred over to Seaquam Secondary to play football and excel in his studies.

Jello has played football since the early age of 8. Standing at 5’8 and weighing in at 250 lbs he quickly gained the respect of his peers and coaches in the B.C. Football Community. His

Primary Position being a dominating Powerback/Fullback. Jello elevated his game turning heads as he created havoc on both sides of the field, earning accolades along the way.

He has received an All Star Award in 2013 (1st yr JB-Junior), VMFL Champions in 2014, MVP Award (2nd yr JB-Senior), VMFL All Stars Champions 2015 (2nd yr JB-Senior), Provincial Champions 2015 (1st yr Bantam-Junior), Starbowl Champions 2016 (1st yr Bantam-Junior), ABC Border Bowl Champions 2016 (1st yr Bantam-Junior) Rising Selects Team, Zone Bowl Champions 2016 (1st yr Bantam-Junior),and VMFL Champions 2016 (2nd yr Bantam-Senior).

He also received the Coach’s Choice Award in 2016, BC vs Alberta All Star Youth Sports

and the Lone Grade 11 named “All Star” in a Grade 11 & 12 Team for the 2017 BCHSF Western League AAA Varsity Divisional All-Stars. Jello also received a special award w/ The Seaquam Seahawks on his Junior Year (Grade 11) Dennis Vosper Award. That year he ended his season as a Junior with 15 touchdowns and was highly talked about in weekly football updates in newspapers all over B.C.

In Grade 12, his Senior Year, an important year to be scouted for most grade 12 athletes, Jello was badly injured during one of his football games. He had torn his ACL, MCL and PCL and was out for the season. His doctors said he needed complete knee reconstructive surgery and told he would never be able to play football again.

Feeling depressed, lost and confused at first, he struggled to continue his studies to finish school and graduate. Slowly but surely with his strong faith in God and the support of his parents he worked hard and persevered. He didn’t give up and when his knee was better he started to train again at Air Raid Academy to get back on track.

“I think that was the worst time for us, as his parents to watch him go through that and knowing there was nothing we can do but just be there to help, guide and support him with whatever he decided to do” Janice Lozano remembers those days too well. “As soon as he said, “Mom I want to start training again. Even though I was scared about him reinjuring his knee, I didn’t think twice to just support what he wanted”.

Now a year later, fighting against all odds, Jello’s knee is fully healed and he’s back to take on his role as a Fullback for The Westshore Rebels. He hopes to play football as long as he can and become a firefighter or any field in law. Congratulations Jello!!! We are rooting for you and we wish you all the best in your new journey.

Like this: Like Loading...