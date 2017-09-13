Jennylyn and Derek are back

    • Now that her soap, “My Love From the Star,” has ended, Jennylyn Mercado can now devote her full attention to the shooting of her new movie with Derek Ramsay, which is tentatively titled “Almost Is Not Enough” and meant to be an entry in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

    Jennylyn and Dennis were first paired three years ago in “English Only, Please,” a blockbuster hit that gave them the best actress and best actor awards at the 2014 MMFF. Also in the cast of their new movie are Solenn Heussaff and Kean Cipriano, and it is once again under the helm of Dan Villegas, who also directed them in “English Only, Please.”

    Jen is one actress who can proudly claim that both her career and love life are doing very well. It’s obvious her love affair with Dennis Trillo is doing great, as seen in their mutual postings of their photos together. She also has a better relationship with her ex, Patrick Garcia, the dad of their love son, Jazz.

    “It’s really like that when you’re happy,” she said. “Good vibes lang ang lahat para always positive.”

