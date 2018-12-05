Jennylyn Mercado gets second Star Cinema film with paired with Richard Gutierrez and JM de Guzman

    • GMA-7 actress Jennylyn Mercado will work again with ABS-CBN via a Star Cinema film in 2019.
    Titled Heart of Mine, this is Jennylyn’s second movie with Star Cinema. She previously did the 2016 film Just The 3 of Us, where she was paired with John Lloyd Cruz.

    This time, Jennylyn will have former Kapuso Richard Gutierrez and Kapamilya actor JM de Guzman as her leading men.

    ABS-CBN’s upcoming projects were revealed during the #FamilyIsLove trade event of the Kapamilya Network held yesterday, November 27, at the Philippine International Convention Center.

    Even though Richard is a former Kapuso, this is his first time to have Jennylyn as his leading lady.
    Jennylyn and Richard previously worked with each other in Let The Love Begin. In this 2005 movie, Richard was paired with Angel Locsin. Back then, Jennylyn was paired with perennial on-screen partner Mark Herras.

    Heart of Mine is the first movie featuring the tandem of Jennylyn and JM.

    Jennylyn was supposed to be the partner of JM in the 2015 Metro Manila Film Festival entry Walang Forever. However, JM was replaced by Jericho Rosales.

    No other details were announced about the movie Heart of Mine.

    OTHER MOVIES
    Aside from Heart of Mine, ABS-CBN Films is set to release five more titles in 2019.

    Bea Alonzo and Charo Santos-Concio’s horror movie Eerie, which was shot in 2018, will finally be shown in cinemas in 2019.

    ABS-CBN Films’ Black Sheep will offer three movies in 2019. These are: Sakaling Maging Tayo, starring Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon; Open, top-billed by Arci Muñoz and JC Santos; and a still-untitled movie featuring Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

    Jodi Sta. Maria will also top-bill a horror movie called Clarita. ABS-CBN has not yet announced which film outfit will produce the movie.

    (J. P. Anarcon, pep)

