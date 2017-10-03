Jericho Rosales: ‘John Lloyd is a good person’

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 3, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 22

    • Jericho Rosales came into the defense of his Star Magic brother John Lloyd Cruz against those who misinterpret the actor’s actions after being embroiled in a controversy recently. Jericho remarked that he is positive that the actor will overcome life’s difficulties.

    “What else can we say about that? People make mistakes. People get pressured and you know, may mga buhay tayo di baSiguro siyempre ang mga tao may image at may ano tayo kay John Lloyd, di baPero who’s to say na kahit sa amin nagkakamali di ba? Nagkakamali din naman kaming lahat. It may be a difficult season for him right now but I know he’s going to rise above that. I’m sure everyone will learn from this. He will learn from whatever, ganyan,” he said.

    Knowing him on a personal level, Jericho remarked that John Lloyd has a good heart. He added that one should never judge a person by just one mistake.

    “Alam ko John Lloyd is a good person. He invites me to his birthday parties and ano ganyan. But I cannot judge one person because of one thing that happened. It’s not the end of his life, his career, whatever. This is just a season that okay let’s be honest sarap pag-usapan nito, sarap panoorin nito, whatever, and even kaming mga artista may reaksyon diyan. But if you actually sit down at the end of the day, come on man, lahat naman tayo nagkakamali. And I had my share when I was younger but now mas may wisdom ako. I’m a better person because of that,” he stated.

    (K. Cagape, push.com)

    Share

    Previous Story

    SURVEY : Half of Pinoys do not believe ‘nanlaban’ spin

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 03 October 2017
      9 mins ago No comment

      Jericho Rosales: ‘John Lloyd is a good person’

      Jericho Rosales came into the defense of his Star Magic brother John Lloyd Cruz against those who misinterpret the actor’s actions after being embroiled in a controversy recently. Jericho remarked that he is positive that the actor will overcome life’s difficulties. “What else can we say about that? People ...

    • 03 October 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      SURVEY : Half of Pinoys do not believe ‘nanlaban’ spin

      FIVE out of 10 Filipinos believe some of those who were killed by police during anti-illegal drug operations did not fight authorities while almost the same number doubt whether those who were killed were really drug peddlers, the second quarter survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) from June ...

    • 03 October 2017
      4 hours ago No comment

      Leonardo DiCaprio shares before/after photos of PH beach

      He’s long been known as an environmental activist, tackling the need to take action against climate change in a rousing speech he delivered when he won his first Oscar last year. So it’s no surprise that Leonardo DiCaprio placed the spotlight on the Philippines after Greenpeace tagged it as the ...

    • 03 October 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Indian Horse (PG)

      Bad Influence Vancouver International Film Festival No country is perfect. Not even Canada. Recent events have shed light on a truly ugly part of the Canadian past: The Residential School system. Leave it to a compassionate Canadian film producer and the vision of Elevation Pictures to shed light on ...

    • 01 October 2017
      2 days ago No comment

      7th of a series: Weaving Canada’s Indigenous Traditions into the Canada 150 Bank Note

      The Canada 150 bank note celebrates Confederation with a unique design depicting our history, land and culture. Tightly woven into our history, and the story told on this special note, are several elements depicting Indigenous traditions and culture. In addition to the portrait of Senator James Gladstone, who represents ...

    %d bloggers like this: