Jericho Rosales: ‘John Lloyd is a good person’

Jericho Rosales came into the defense of his Star Magic brother John Lloyd Cruz against those who misinterpret the actor’s actions after being embroiled in a controversy recently. Jericho remarked that he is positive that the actor will overcome life’s difficulties.

“What else can we say about that? People make mistakes. People get pressured and you know, may mga buhay tayo di ba? Siguro siyempre ang mga tao may image at may ano tayo kay John Lloyd, di ba? Pero who’s to say na kahit sa amin nagkakamali di ba? Nagkakamali din naman kaming lahat. It may be a difficult season for him right now but I know he’s going to rise above that. I’m sure everyone will learn from this. He will learn from whatever, ganyan,” he said.

Knowing him on a personal level, Jericho remarked that John Lloyd has a good heart. He added that one should never judge a person by just one mistake.

“Alam ko John Lloyd is a good person. He invites me to his birthday parties and ano ganyan. But I cannot judge one person because of one thing that happened. It’s not the end of his life, his career, whatever. This is just a season that okay let’s be honest sarap pag-usapan nito, sarap panoorin nito, whatever, and even kaming mga artista may reaksyon diyan. But if you actually sit down at the end of the day, come on man, lahat naman tayo nagkakamali. And I had my share when I was younger but now mas may wisdom ako. I’m a better person because of that,” he stated.

(K. Cagape, push.com)

Like this: Like Loading...