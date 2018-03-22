Jerwin Ancajas receives bonus from MVP

  • March 22, 2018
    • World super-flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas was warmly received Tuesday afternoon by telecom tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan, who handed a P1-million check that the fighter will use to rehabilitate the gym that he and manager Joven Jimenez own in Magallanes, Cavite.

    “Malaking tulong po ito sa pagpapagawa ng aming gym,” Ancajas told the Bulletin.

    Pangilinan had promised Ancajas the cash reward when they attended the PSA Awards Night late last month at the Manila Hotel where Ancajas took the top award as Athlete of the Year for 2017.

    Also attending the simple handover of the bonus were newly-elected POC president Ricky Vargas, TV5 Sports head Chot Reyes, Jimenez and London Olympian Mark Anthony Barriga.

    Ancajas took a break from his hectic training for the fifth defense of the IBF 115-lb title when he met Pangilinan.

    On April 14 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Ancajas faces mandatory challenger Jonas Sultan of Cebu.

    Ancajas is fresh from stopping Israel Gonzalez of Mexico in Corpus Christi, Texas.

    N. Giongco, mb

