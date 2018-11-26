JM and Rhian paired on “Kung Paano sila Nawala”

Also worth watching is “Kung Paano Siya Nawala.” JM de Guzman and Rhian Ramos as Cecilio and Shana are both perfect as imperfect persons who have a hard time maintaining their love affair because they’re both very flawed people. The acting is really great, including the support given by Agot Isidro as JM’s mother. The ending of “Kung Paano” is the type that is so bitin and most viewers don’t like that kind of non-conclusive movie. But it’s still very much worth a look because of the very good actors.

It’s just sad both movies are not doing well at the tills. Maybe moviegoers have had enough of romantic “hugot” films? And why did these two movies of the same genre have to open simultaneously and compete with each other when they have the same target market? In the process, they only hurt each other badly.

