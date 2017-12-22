Jodi shows off first semester grades in college

  December 22, 2017
  • Page Views 87

    • Jodi Sta. Maria just proved that having a busy showbiz schedule is not a hindrance to performing well in school.

     

    On Tuesday, the Kapamilya actress showed off her grades for her first semester back in college.

     

    Sta. Maria is currently enrolled in the B.S. Psychology program of Southville International School and Colleges.

     

    As seen in the picture, she had a general weighted average of 3.670. “What we value comes with a cost. It isn’t easy but it’s definitely worth it. Staying motivated. See you next year Southville,” she wrote in the caption.

    Several netizens congratulated Sta. Maria, with some of them calling her an inspiration for fulfilling her life-long dream of earning a college degree. In a previous interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda,” Sta. Maria shared that she is taking up Psychology as a premed course. If given the opportunity, she wants to specialize in oncology. 

     

    “Pinanghahawakan ko iyong pangarap na iyon at naniniwala ako na isang araw mangyayari pa rin siya. Hindi man ngayon, pero siguro sa tamang panahon,” she said.

    by: abs-cbn

