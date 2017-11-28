John Lloyd and Ellen are expecting a child?

Actress and model Ellen Adarna reportedly confirmed she is pregnant and actor John Lloyd Cruz is the father.

According to a report from the Philippine Entertainment Portal, Adarna confirmed her pregnancy to her close friends. It added that Cruz is willing to take care of their future child.

The report added that Adarna’s pregnancy is the reason why she failed to attend the Bench denim and underwear fashion show titled “Under The Stars” last Saturday.

In October 2017, rumors of Adarna’s pregnancy surfaced after netizens assumed that she was the one being described in a Facebook post of veteran newscaster Jay Sonza.

Sonza claimed he had a conversation with his “niece” he pertained as “Elena” who allegedly apologized for not informing him about her vacation. He added that his niece told her that she would now become a “grandfather.”

Netizens further speculated that Sonza was referring to Adarna.

“Diba sabi mo sakin pag gusto kong mamahinga at mamasyal ay puntahan ko ang saint tropez, nice, morocco or venice, am here tito,” Sonza’s niece was quoted in the social media post.

Adarna and Cruz recently went on a vacation together in Morocco.

Sonza’s “niece” also replied in the Visayan language further intriguing netizens that it was indeed Adarna being referred to as she hails from Cebu.

Adarna, however, denied that she is related to Sonza.

“We’re definitely not related,” Adarna said.

Adarna and Cruz were co-stars in ABS-CBN’s comedy sitcom “Home Sweetie Home.”

The two were rumored to be a couple after they posted on social media photos of them spending time together in vacations in Philippine beaches and in Europe. Adarna also previously called Cruz ‘baby Love.”

The low-key relationship of John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna, with a baby on the way, here’s a timeline of the couple’s love story:

John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna’s relationship has become a favorite topic of the public when photos of the duo emerged in early September. Although they have never confirmed the status of their relationship themselves, news of Ellen’s reported pregnancy made headlines Saturday, November 18, the flames of which were further fueled when she did not appear in the Bench Under the Stars fashion show.

Ellen joins Home Sweetie Home – In early 2017, it was announced that Ellen would be part of the show Home Sweetie Home where John Lloyd plays the lead alongside Toni Gonzaga. Although reports of them canoodling have been reported, Ellen said that they were just good friends.

But in February, the two were seen at the lobby of Shangri-La, which further heightened the speculations.

Ellen and John Lloyd spotted in Cebu – In September, photos of John Lloyd and Ellen surfaced on social media. At the time, John Lloyd had just wrapped up promotions of his movie with Sarah Geronimo, while Ellen confirmed that she broke up with presidential son Baste Duterte.

The two were spotted getting cozy with each other in Cebu, where Ellen is from. Friends of the two said that John Lloyd was simply having fun, despite the intense interest the the photos and videos (including one of an inebriated John Lloyd that has since been taken down) going viral, John Lloyd issued a statement saying: “Diz iz mi lerning. Very humbling, but I do apologize to the little boys and girls. No regrets babies just life evealing its raw beauty.”otos got from the public.

Fans suspected the two were already a couple when John Lloyd posted: “Sobrang baduy neto pero this girl really did something good to my soul. I’ll always be grateful.”

The post has since been deleted.

Ellen’s pregnancy – On November 18, news of Ellen’s pregnancy was reported by entertainment website Pep. According to the report, Ellen confirmed to some of her friends that she was pregnant. John Lloyd is purported to be the father of her child.

The two have yet to make a statement confirming or denying the reports. John Lloyd is currently in the US to visit family, while Ellen has kept quiet about the issue and was a no show at the Bench fashion show, which she was supposed to be part of.

Before he left for the US, John Lloyd was also seen at the wake of Lupe Romulo, the daughter of former DFA secretary Alberto Romulo. He was also seen shaking hands with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Until the two finally say something about their relationship and the baby, people will definitely be watching what’s next with bated breath. ( Rosette Adel, PS; Rappler.com)

