John Prats, Angelica Panganiban, and Sam Milby are now business partners

  • November 28, 2017
    • John Prats, Angelica Panganiban, and Sam Milby’s Bright Bulb Productions produced the music video for Moira Dela Torre’s single ‘Malaya’.

     

    John Prats, Angelica Panganiban, and Sam Milby started a new chapter in their friendship by becoming business partners for their very own production house called Bright Bulb Productions. As their first project, the team produced the music video for Moira Dela Torres’s hit song “Malaya”.

    “It’s like we started as kwentuhanAng original plan was to produce the Moira and Sam concert next year pero nagkataon na naisipan namin na gawan ng music video [ang ‘Malaya’]. Perfect timing kasi when you see the Billboard charts number one ‘Malaya’ but there’s no music video,” John said.

    He added, “So nong makita namin na may potential, na kaya pala nating gawin, so don kami nagkaroon ng dream ngayon to produce, hopefully next year, ng pelikula sana.”

    John relayed that Angelica already has various concepts that could be turned into a movie in the future. “Kasi sa amin si Angelica siya ‘yung magaling magwkentobecause sa experience niya sa buhay so ico-construct lang namin paano gagawin but marami siyang concept so ‘yun nga aayusin namin for next year and we will decide kung ano ‘yung pwede naming gawin,” he said.

    John directed the Malaya music video. As part of his preparation for creating a full-length film next year, will he be undergoing workshops?

    Kung may workshop siguro I will try to attend especially [if] lighting, technical side. And actually itong buong proseso ng music video ang dami kong natutunan talaga especially na pwede ka pala mag color grade, kaya mong mag day effect, kaya mong kulayan para night effect siya, so sa panahon ngayonhindi ka nalimited sa mga shots mo, sa mga gusto mong gawin. So ayon we’ll see basta gusto namin magkaroon kami ng sariling style on how to make films so ‘yun lang hinahanapan namin,” he said.

    Agot Isidro, Ricky Davao lead Cinema One Originals

      John Prats, Angelica Panganiban, and Sam Milby are now business partners

