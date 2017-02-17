John Wick (PG) ***

Quick fists, sharp kicks and a laid back if not cocky attitude are a hallmark of martial arts and action flicks. No one did it better than Seattle raised Bruce Lee. Now it’s up to once upon a time Toronto raised Keanu are to show his stuff in John Wick: Chapter 2. Made by EOne Entertainment and admired by legion of fans be sure to check out this well thought on second instalment at friendly Cineplex Cinemas around B.C.

Just to get you in the mood and put you in the right frame of mind for what’s about to head your way it helps just a touch to have seen the original. From out of nowhere this mystery assassin with a love of a dog caught on like wild fire. Now all this loner wants to do is live a quiet life away from his former gangster associates. Nice try. Once you’re in the mob it’s hard to let go – especially if you owe someone a lifeblood debt.

Scores are made to be settled so either Wick can agree to do one final job for his masters, turn a blind eye or just ride off gently into the sunset. Whatever his choice odds are good and the body count may grow exponentially if he chooses wrong and bets in the wrong horse. Let the carnage begin.

Creative chaotic carnage comes fast and furious in this action-packed tale of loyalty, jealousy and unholy alliances. Right at the start of this movie with an extended car chase like no or the gloves are off and the guns loaded at just an unbelievably dizzying clip. No doubt many of these fights are totally ridiculous but the filmmakers here make it constant fun. So much action is on screen that at times it’s truly hard to catch your breath. Amidst all the chaos there are even some spots of glamour and humour that those old days of sly and sophisticated Sean Connery innuendos a la Bond fondly recall.

Gorgeous cinematography if some dreamy European cities and a tale with tongue firmly in cheek make John Wick : Chapter 2 an unqualified best-selling experience hard to put down and harder to walk away from. Just ask our reluctant avenging angel himself. Better yet go see the man himself and the legend first hand.bn

