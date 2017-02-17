John Wick (PG) ***

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 17, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 38

    • Quick fists, sharp kicks and a laid back if not cocky attitude are a hallmark of martial arts and action flicks. No one did it better than Seattle raised Bruce Lee. Now it’s up to once upon a time Toronto raised Keanu are to show his stuff in John Wick: Chapter 2.  Made by EOne Entertainment and admired by legion of fans be sure to check out this well thought on second instalment at friendly Cineplex Cinemas around B.C.

    Just to get you in the mood and put you in the right frame of mind for what’s about to head your way it helps just a touch to have seen the original. From out of nowhere this mystery assassin with a love of a dog caught on like wild fire. Now all this loner wants to do is live a quiet life away from his former gangster associates. Nice try. Once you’re in the mob it’s hard to let go – especially if you owe someone a lifeblood debt.

    Scores are made to be settled so either Wick can agree to do one final job for his masters, turn a blind eye or just ride off gently into the sunset. Whatever his choice odds are good and the body count may grow exponentially if he chooses wrong and bets in the wrong horse. Let the carnage begin.

    Creative chaotic carnage comes fast and furious in this action-packed tale of loyalty, jealousy and unholy alliances. Right at the start of this movie  with an extended car chase like no or the gloves are off and the guns loaded at just an unbelievably dizzying clip. No doubt many of these fights are totally ridiculous but the filmmakers here make it constant fun. So much action is on screen that at times it’s truly hard to catch your breath. Amidst all the chaos there are even some spots of glamour and humour that those old days of sly and sophisticated Sean Connery innuendos a la Bond fondly recall.

    Gorgeous cinematography if some dreamy European cities and a tale with tongue firmly in cheek make John Wick : Chapter 2 an unqualified best-selling experience hard to put down and harder to walk away from. Just ask our reluctant avenging angel himself.  Better yet go see the man himself and the legend first hand.bn

    Share

    Previous Story

    Education On Wheels, Pinoy Style

    Next Story

    Actor-director Butch Bautista and Filipino designer Pepsi Herrera pass away

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 17 February 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      Tony Tuviera reveals AlDub’s next big project

      By all indications, 2016 was a stellar year for Eat Bulaga, the country’s longest running noontime variety show. The show managed to pull off major milestones last year, including the AlDub anniversary celebration in July and the AlDub wedding in October. Of course, its regular segments — such as the ...

    • 17 February 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Bimby’s birthday greetings to dad James

        February 15, is the 35th birthday of cager James Yap. The PBA superstar is presently in Boracay with his partner Michela Cazzola and their baby, Michael. Kris, Bimby, and Joshua Aquino are presently in Hong Kong, where the host-actress celebrated her 46th birthday yesterday, February 14. Among James’s ...

    • 17 February 2017
      7 hours ago No comment

      Actor-director Butch Bautista and Filipino designer Pepsi Herrera pass away

      Actor-director Herminio “Butch” Bautista, the father of actors Herbert, Hero and Harlene Bautista and a former Quezon City councilor, has passed away at the age of 82. Former news editor and current Quezon City Public Affairs Information and Services Office chief Ares Gutierrez posted on his Facebook page that ...

    • 17 February 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      John Wick (PG) ***

      Quick fists, sharp kicks and a laid back if not cocky attitude are a hallmark of martial arts and action flicks. No one did it better than Seattle raised Bruce Lee. Now it’s up to once upon a time Toronto raised Keanu are to show his stuff in John ...

    • 16 February 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Education On Wheels, Pinoy Style

      Education is the right of every Filipino citizen as stated in the Bill of Rights of the 1987 Constitution. Article 14, Section 1 of the Philippine Bill of Rights, says that the State shall protect and promote the rights of all citizens, to quality education at all levels, and ...

    %d bloggers like this: