Target Rich!

While the world yearns, yes yearns for the return of James Bond to the silver screen audiences can get a chance to warm up with another spy on the rise. Good old Johnny English returns to the fold. Universal Studios seems to be at an all time high. First the studio scored big with a series of phenomenally successful Jason Bourne spy epics turning Matt Damon into a superstar in the process. Now even better news comes with the studio acquiring the international distribution rights to all upcoming James Bond releases. Even better news is the new Johnny English Strikes Again flick. Pure comedy gold is on tap across British Columbia at Cineplex Cinemas.

Trouble is a brewing in Britain. Apparently, someone has declared open season on all MI 7 agents. With all the current espionage lads and lassies compromised Her Majesty’s Secret Service needs to go back in time to recruit an alumnus. No, it’s not Austin Powers. It’s Johnny English to the rescue. When Johnny English pulls the short straw the inimitable lady killer returns to active duty. The world will never be the same.

Born to play this role international superstar Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean) is at his most pleasurable best. Inept with a capital I This buffoon manages to turn every encounter, no matter how innocent into complete chaos. Despite a ridiculous plot this master idiot is at his charming best when living the high life on the Cote d’Azur in the South of France. Millionaire’s Row will never be the same when Mr. English goes undercover to romancing the likes of real life 007 vet Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace)

An emphasis on high tech, slapstick humour and Rowan Atkinson’s funny face antics make this third Johnny English a load of laughs for fans of the genre. With no Austin Powers in Sight enjoy a hilarious comical espionage lark sure to give you more than a few chuckles thanks to the zaniness of it all. And some well-placed classic bind iconic trademark lampooning make the whole experience all the more worthwhile.

By Alan Samuel

