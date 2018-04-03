Jojo Quimpo Seeks NPA Nomination as Candidate for Vancouver City Councillor

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 3, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 90

    • VANCOUVER, B.C. – Jojo Quimpo announced today that he is seeking the City Councillor nomination for the Non-Partisan Association Vancouver (NPA Vancouver). Mr. Quimpo, who ran in the 2015 Federal Election in the riding of Vancouver-Kingsway for the Conservative Party of Canada, says “The City of Vancouver is at a pivotal point in history and at a time of renewal. I want to be a part of that renewal by serving Vancouverites as a City Councillor.”

    “Vancouver is a great city, but it is also facing a number of great challenges,” Quimpo noted. “Issues such as housing and transportation is top of mind for many Vancouverites. We have to get it right and make sure that Vancouver continues to be a welcoming place for people to live, work, play, and conduct business. I will work to ensure we deliver housing options, business opportunities, and accessible transportation plans.”

    Mr. Quimpo said he has been talking with people in the city to share ideas about the future of Vancouver. “I am really encouraged by the feedback and confidence they have given me,” said Quimpo. “It is clear many of us have great ideas, but they need to have a partner at City Hall. I want the opportunity to be that partner.”

    Mr Quimpo is a paralegal by profession and has been practicing for the past 14 years. He is perhaps best known as the organizer of Pinoy Fiesta, a marquee event showcasing the music, culture, and diversity of Filipino Canadians in the region.

    “Serving the community has always been a big part of my life, I enjoy working with people and meeting people from all walks of life,” Mr. Quimpo said. “I hope people will see me as a good candidate. I aim to win the NPA nomination, and then earn my seat on City Council. In order to do that, I will be needing everybody’s support.”

    NPA Vancouver is conducting a candidate selection process and members will have the opportunity to partake in the selection process if you are a member before the April 29, 2018 deadline. To get involved, a membership can be purchased at http://npavancouver.ca with a credit card.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Jollibee opens third store in Canada

    Next Story

    Spring, Blessings and Rebirth

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 03 April 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      Business tycoon offers to build drainage system in Boracay

      BUSINESS tycoon Lucio Tan has offered to build a second drainage system in Boracay Island, a Palace official said. In a radio interview on Monday, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Tan sent a letter to the concerned agencies regarding his offer. “There’s a letter from Lucio Tan, because ...

    • 03 April 2018
      10 hours ago No comment

      Spring, Blessings and Rebirth

      In Vancouver, the changes in the season is not as pronounced and obvious as the season changes in the Philippines, especially when you compare four to two.  There has never been a predictable season change here ever since we moved to Canada twelve years ago, except for the beautiful ...

    • 03 April 2018
      12 hours ago No comment

      Jojo Quimpo Seeks NPA Nomination as Candidate for Vancouver City Councillor

      VANCOUVER, B.C. – Jojo Quimpo announced today that he is seeking the City Councillor nomination for the Non-Partisan Association Vancouver (NPA Vancouver). Mr. Quimpo, who ran in the 2015 Federal Election in the riding of Vancouver-Kingsway for the Conservative Party of Canada, says “The City of Vancouver is at ...

    • 02 April 2018
      2 days ago No comment

      Jollibee opens third store in Canada

      The biggest fast food chain in Asia continues to expand its market in Canada. Jollibee opened its third store in Canada on April 1, coinciding with Easter Sunday. The third Jollibee location is in Scarborough in Toronto, Ontario. It is estimated that there are around 300,000 Filipinos in the ...

    • 29 March 2018
      5 days ago No comment

      Jessie J eager to work with KZ Tandingan

      After getting eliminated from Chinese’s “Singer 2018,” KZ Tandingan took to Twitter to share her reflections on leaving the show. “I close my eyes because faith is seeing for me. I did everything I could, but the results are out of our control. I’m going home tomorrow with a ...

    %d bloggers like this: