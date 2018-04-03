Jojo Quimpo Seeks NPA Nomination as Candidate for Vancouver City Councillor

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Jojo Quimpo announced today that he is seeking the City Councillor nomination for the Non-Partisan Association Vancouver (NPA Vancouver). Mr. Quimpo, who ran in the 2015 Federal Election in the riding of Vancouver-Kingsway for the Conservative Party of Canada, says “The City of Vancouver is at a pivotal point in history and at a time of renewal. I want to be a part of that renewal by serving Vancouverites as a City Councillor.”

“Vancouver is a great city, but it is also facing a number of great challenges,” Quimpo noted. “Issues such as housing and transportation is top of mind for many Vancouverites. We have to get it right and make sure that Vancouver continues to be a welcoming place for people to live, work, play, and conduct business. I will work to ensure we deliver housing options, business opportunities, and accessible transportation plans.”

Mr. Quimpo said he has been talking with people in the city to share ideas about the future of Vancouver. “I am really encouraged by the feedback and confidence they have given me,” said Quimpo. “It is clear many of us have great ideas, but they need to have a partner at City Hall. I want the opportunity to be that partner.”

Mr Quimpo is a paralegal by profession and has been practicing for the past 14 years. He is perhaps best known as the organizer of Pinoy Fiesta, a marquee event showcasing the music, culture, and diversity of Filipino Canadians in the region.

“Serving the community has always been a big part of my life, I enjoy working with people and meeting people from all walks of life,” Mr. Quimpo said. “I hope people will see me as a good candidate. I aim to win the NPA nomination, and then earn my seat on City Council. In order to do that, I will be needing everybody’s support.”

NPA Vancouver is conducting a candidate selection process and members will have the opportunity to partake in the selection process if you are a member before the April 29, 2018 deadline. To get involved, a membership can be purchased at http://npavancouver.ca with a credit card.

