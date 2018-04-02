Jollibee opens third store in Canada

  April 2, 2018
    • The biggest fast food chain in Asia continues to expand its market in Canada.

    Jollibee opened its third store in Canada on April 1, coinciding with Easter Sunday.

    The third Jollibee location is in Scarborough in Toronto, Ontario.

    It is estimated that there are around 300,000 Filipinos in the province of Ontario.

    The two other Canadian locations are in Winnipeg.

    Jollibee has more than 1,000 locations in the Philippines.

    Jollibee has developed a loyal following among Filipinos. It is famous for its fried chicken, pineapple-topped burgers, peach-mango pie ,and spaghetti.

    Jollibee began expansion into North America in 1998, with the Toronto location being the 40th franchise to open in the continent.

    Jollibee has plans to continue expanding in North America and Canada, with locations in New York City, Las Vegas and somewhere in California all expected shortly.

    The Manila-based company is expected to open an Edmonton restaurant in a couple years with additional plans for locations in Mississauga and downtown Toronto.

