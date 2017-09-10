JoshJulia’s ‘Love You to the Stars and Back’ earns Php60M

  September 10, 2017
    • Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto’s movie earns P60million after a week. According to Star Cinema!

    Fans of Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto’s romance-drama flick Love You To The Stars and Back weren’t able to contain their excitement as ticket sales for the movie was finally released on Tuesday night.

    Writer-director Antoinette Jadaone dazzled us with her captivating indie love story, “That Thing Called Tadhana,” which was a surprise hit now  back to top form in “Love You to the Stars and Back,” a young adult romance with three-dimensional characters and top-notch, heartfelt performances by the two leads, Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto, who both have winning, endearing screen personalities.

    This is their reunion after the MMFF surprise hit, “Vince and Kath and James,” and they’re even better here than in their first movie together.

    Joshua’s appealing man-boy charisma really holds the screen and works so well for his role as Caloy, a Batangueno who is suffering from leukemia but continues to have an upbeat, cheerful outlook in life even if he’s well aware of the fragility of his existence. He lives in the present because he may have no future and it helps that he is not afraid of making fun of himself, like when he is self-deprecatingly counting his non-existent abs.

    Julia’s veneer of vulnerability also works in her favor as Mika, a young woman grieving for the untimely passing of her mom (Carmina Villaroel) and resentful of her dad’s (Ariel Rivera) new relationship with her very considerate stepmom (Maricar Reyes), who is trying hard to win her confidence. Julia handles her sensitive scenes with persuasive emotional depth.

    Love You To The Stars and Back follows the story of teens Mika and Caloy who embarked on a journey to be “taken by aliens.”

    The movie will be released in Canada starting September 8, 2017. See poster on pages 14-15.

    (abs-cbn)

    Superb SEA Games debut for zion

