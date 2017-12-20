Joshua and Julia sweetness personified

JOSHUA Garcia and Julia Barretto no longer keep their relationships a secret after actress Sharon Cuneta, their “Unexpectedly Yours” co-star, revealed that the two young stars are in love.

“’Di na naman actually kailangan ang ebidensiya. Kitang kita naman,” said Sharon. “Sa totoo lang, kinikilig ako sa kanila. Parang I see myself in Julia when I was her age.”

At the November 28 premiere of “Unexpectedly Yours,” Joshua and Julia were sweetness personified. They were spotted whispering – sweet nothings? – to each other while shoulder to shoulder inside the cinema.

Too bad that Joshua had to leave immediately after the screening to tape scenes for his primetime series, “The Good Son.” He was absent at the after party, which was attended by Sharon, Julia and Robin Padilla.

Julia’s parents, Dennis Padilla and Marjorie Barretto, were at the premiere, too. However, Dennis left after the screening while Marjorie stayed to attend the party.

The ex couple, who separated ten years ago, have three children – Julia, Claudia and Leon. Dennis has a daughter, Mary Madelaine, with his current partner, Linda Gorton.

by: E. Ramos, Malaya

