Juday-Angelica movie not the usual ‘kabit’ story

The comeback movie of Judy Ann Santos with Angelica Panganiban, “Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes.”is being co produced by Quantum Films of Atty. Joji Alonzo, who is pretty busy with showbiz work these days.

Someone quipped that the movie might have been taken from GMA’s “Ang Dalawang Mrs. Real” then with Dingdong Dantes.

“Ay, hindi, ibang-iba siya!” said Atty. Joji. “To begin with, comedy itong amin. The story was conceptualized by writer-director Jun Lana a long time ago, bago pa ‘yung ‘Dalawang Mrs. Real,’ kaya we’re keeping the title kasi it’s so apt for the material.”

Playing the husband of Judy Ann in the movie is Joross Gamboa in his biggest movie break so far, while Angelica’s leading man is JC de Vera. This is definitely not the usual other woman movie because, in the story, Juday and Angelica will discover that it is their husbands who are having an affair.

