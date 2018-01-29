Judy Ann Santos life in Showbiz

    • 2017 was a year of realization for Judy Ann Santos about her life in show business.

     “That’s true! It’s all about acceptance of everything that’s taking place— the change, the trend and the fast turnover of stars,” she says.

    The actress, who’s headlining the movie Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes opposite Angelica Panganiban, knows that she can’t be at the top forever.

     “When I see the present crop of young stars, how popular they are at present, I couldn’t help but just smile and feel thankful because at one point in your life, you were there as well. I know that time will come that the public would forget you. I’m in the middle of that. More fresh faces will crop up in the coming days and our batch will gradually disappear from the scene. I’m very much aware of that. But at the end of the day, you will realize that life is good!”

    She’s been working for more than 30 years now and still, she remains a famous fixture in the ‘biz.

     “Of course, I’m grateful. It makes me feel proud that I’ve reached this stature. But I must admit that despite this, there are still moments when I doubt my capability, as if I’m back into baby steps once again. Looking back, I realize that maybe, I really had to undergo everything that I went through before or else, I would have been a different person now,” states Juday.

    by: J.Gonzales, TMS

