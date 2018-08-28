Julia and Joshua give a modern take on a classic story in “Ngayon at Kailanman”

A story of two young adults trapped in the middle of a dark past and a complicated future in “Ngayon at Kailanman”, with its pilot episode streaming via TFC online (www.TFC.tv)

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES – Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia are ready to take their acting prowess a notch higher as they star in ABS-CBN’s latest series offering, “Ngayon at Kailanman”, which can be seen outside the Philippines via The Filipino Channel (TFC), with its pilot episode streaming in most countries worldwide via TFC online (www.TFC.tv) on August 20 (Manila time).

Their team-up was first seen in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Vince, Kath, James” in 2016, where they were teenagers that are new with the idea of love. Their tandem has grown from teens who fell in love for the first time to two persons who had loved, been hurt, and was careful to love again, in their films “Love You to the Stars and Back” and “Unexpectedly Yours” both in 2017.

Early in 2018, the loveteam popularly known as JoshLia has taken their viewers by surprise as they portray the role of two young adults exposed to the realities of life in the film “I Love You, Hater”.

Now, Barretto and Garcia are ready to touch more hearts with their roles as they move from the big screen to the small screen and star in their first TV series “Ngayon at Kailanman”.

The two actors get out of their comfort zones as they give life to the characters of Eva (Barretto) and Inno (Garcia). Used to her reserved and rich characters, Barretto will shift to the loud and jolly Eva who is living in the slums, while Garcia who was used to the positive and all smiles characters will turn to a stiff and quiet Inno who is from an elite family.

“Ngayon at Kailanman” will tell the story of two people from different worlds, Eva and Inno, who will enter each other’s lives and fall in love. However, destiny has other plans for them as their love will be tested by Inno’s family, the Cortes clan, and the mystery behind Eva’s identity.

The series is a combination of the classic story of a Filipino series and the modern eye on how the younger generation takes on the realities of life. It is a clash of preserving the conventional pass-on of heirloom and living a purposive life.

Part of the cast of “Ngayon at Kailanman” are some of Philippines’ respected and renowned actors and actresses: Rio Locsin, Iza Calzado, Christian Vasquez, Alice Dixon, Ina Raymundo, Dominic Ochoa and TJ Trinidad. Also in the cast are two of Philippines’ hottest young actors today, Jameson Blake and Joao Constancia.

Don’t miss the modern take on a classic Filipino series “Ngayon at Kailanman”, that will be seen outside the Philippines via TFC, with its pilot episode streaming simulcast its local airing in most countries worldwide via TFC online (www.TFC.tv) on August 20 at 8:30 P.M. (Manila time).

Catch-up episodes will be available in most countries worldwide via TFC online (www.TFC.tv) and TFC IPTV. Also get to watch the films starring Barretto and Garcia via TFC online (www.TFC.tv).

