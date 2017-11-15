Julia has a for sweet message Coco

Julia Montes, who has been romantically linked with “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” star Coco Martin, remembered the actor’s birthday on November 1 and gave a sweet message for him.

“Hi Co, happy, happy birthday! Enjoy your special day, siyempre, and I wish you all the best. And good health dahil napaka-busy mo… Saludo kaming lahat na mga nakatrabaho mo kasi napakabuti mong tao at napakadali mong katrabaho,” she said.

“I’m so happy and very, very proud of you sa lahat ng mga achievements na natanggap mo and, of course, sa lahat ng dreams mo na unti-unti mo nang natutupad,” she added. “I know God will guide you and God will protect you, and God will give you more knowledge kasi pinapahalagahan mo at hindi ka nakakalimot sa kanya. Iniingatan mo at shini-share mo sa mga nakakasama mo – at saksi ako doon doon – ang talent na mayroon ka at binigay ni God sa ‘yo.”

“Sana lahat ng dini-desire ng heart mo, lahat ng pinagpi-pray mo, sana i-guide ka ni God, sana i-grant ‘yun ni God for you. Happy, happy birthday.”

Despite rumors that they two have been a couple for years, Coco and Julia have always maintained their silence.

They worked together in the 2012 teleserye “Walang Hanggan” and the movie “A Moment in Time” the following year.

J.M. Felipe, Malaya

