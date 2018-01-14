Jumanji : Welcome to the Jungle (PG)

    One of Robin Williams’ most beloved roles was that of an ordinary dad swept into a forbidden land of gamesmanship like no other in Jumanji. Though Williams can never be replaced give it up to eyebrow raising biceps flexing Duane Johnson to cut quite the swath as an adventurer in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Let your imaginations soar in This riotous Sony Pictures release now earning it’s keep at Cineplex Cinemas across sedate British Columbia.

    Teens can be difficult. Four young students suffer the ultimate detention dilemma when they are hurdled into an unknown world full of fauna and wild beasts. Now all grown up and embodied in the forms of Duane Johnson and comics Jack Black and Kevin  Hart this wacky quartet find themselves immersed in all sorts of untold dangers way out in an Amazon like wonderland.

    Laughs abound in this imaginative trek to unchartered shores as the group desperately try to make it back to civilization. Fun times will grab you in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. More eye candy comes those teen girls’ way as one of the Jonas boys also appears in this wild fantasy. Harmless fun with a hint of intrigue and desperation and the odd bad guy makes this youth driven adventure fun to behold. Even the gals get to cheer as the female member of the troop gets to go toe to toe with the baddies . Three guesses who wins.

    By Alan Samuel

