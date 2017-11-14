Kapamilya artists unite voices to inspire Filipinos

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 14, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 47

    • The biggest names on the OPM scene have come together to spread love in the whole nation this coming holiday season as they bring life to ABS-CBN’s 2017 Christmas theme #justLOVE.

    Filipino music icons Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, and Zsa Zsa Padilla lead the star-studded lineup, which also includes big names Piolo Pascual, Sarah Geronimo, Toni Gonzaga, Erik Santos, Billy Crawford, and Yeng Constantino.

    The recording video of the song by Jimmy Antiporda with words by Lloyd Oliver Corpuz, Christian Faustino, and ABS-CBN Creative Communications Management head Robert Labayen, was launched on Thursday on the ABS-CBN Entertainment Youtube channel.

    Other singers that shared their talent to inspire people to let love rule the world through the song were ASAP regulars Darren Espanto, Boyband PH, Birit Queens Morissette Amon, Angeline Quinto, Klarisse, and Jona; Soul Sessions members Kyla, Daryl Ong, Jason Dy, and KZ Tandingan; Jambayan members Inigo Pascual, Zia Quizon, Moira Dela Torre, Kaye Cal, Migz Haleca, and Isabela Vinzon, Jeremy Glinoga, Mica Becerro, and Jona Marie Soquite of The Voice Teens, Ella Nympha and Xia Vigor of  Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, John Clyd Talili of Tawag ng Tanghalan, and Angel of Little Big Shots.

    With the release of the recording video, anticipation will surely rise for the 2017 Christmas Station ID, which has become a family tradition not only for ABS-CBN but for Filipinos around the world. The new Station ID will feature more ABS-CBN artists and personalities, as well as ordinary Filipinos that will inspire the nation to focus on love this Christmas season and beyond.(TMS) 

    Share

    Previous Story

    Manny Pacquiao bares his soul in GMA Network’s drama anthology Stories for the Soul

    Next Story

    Michael Bolton, Morissette sing duet in concert

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 14 November 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Vic, Pauleen welcome ‘bouncing Baby T’

      Pauleen Luna has given birth to a “bouncing baby girl,” her husband Vic Sotto announced on Monday. During the “Juan for All, All for Juan” segment of “Eat Bulaga!,” Vic asked cohost Allan K to greet his wife—not for her coming birthday on Nov. 10, but for their daughter, ...

    • 14 November 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Michael Bolton, Morissette sing duet in concert

      Multiple Grammy winner Michael Bolton reunited with his “Bolt of Talent” co-host Morissette Amon as the American singer kicked off his Asian Dream Tour at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Manila last Friday. Amon joined Bolton in a special duet of his No. 1 hit “How Am I Supposed ...

    • 14 November 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      Kapamilya artists unite voices to inspire Filipinos

      The biggest names on the OPM scene have come together to spread love in the whole nation this coming holiday season as they bring life to ABS-CBN’s 2017 Christmas theme #justLOVE. Filipino music icons Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, and Zsa Zsa Padilla lead the star-studded lineup, which ...

    • 13 November 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Pinoy Martial Arts on the Rise

      When we speak of martial arts and other methods of close combat, what immediately comes to mind are familiar Eastern disciplines like judo, karate, jiujitsu and taekwondo. Here in the Philippines, the martial arts discipline of arnis is popular and is taught in schools. But there are two lesser ...

    %d bloggers like this: