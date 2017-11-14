Kapamilya artists unite voices to inspire Filipinos

The biggest names on the OPM scene have come together to spread love in the whole nation this coming holiday season as they bring life to ABS-CBN’s 2017 Christmas theme #justLOVE.

Filipino music icons Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, and Zsa Zsa Padilla lead the star-studded lineup, which also includes big names Piolo Pascual, Sarah Geronimo, Toni Gonzaga, Erik Santos, Billy Crawford, and Yeng Constantino.

The recording video of the song by Jimmy Antiporda with words by Lloyd Oliver Corpuz, Christian Faustino, and ABS-CBN Creative Communications Management head Robert Labayen, was launched on Thursday on the ABS-CBN Entertainment Youtube channel.

Other singers that shared their talent to inspire people to let love rule the world through the song were ASAP regulars Darren Espanto, Boyband PH, Birit Queens Morissette Amon, Angeline Quinto, Klarisse, and Jona; Soul Sessions members Kyla, Daryl Ong, Jason Dy, and KZ Tandingan; Jambayan members Inigo Pascual, Zia Quizon, Moira Dela Torre, Kaye Cal, Migz Haleca, and Isabela Vinzon, Jeremy Glinoga, Mica Becerro, and Jona Marie Soquite of The Voice Teens, Ella Nympha and Xia Vigor of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, John Clyd Talili of Tawag ng Tanghalan, and Angel of Little Big Shots.

With the release of the recording video, anticipation will surely rise for the 2017 Christmas Station ID, which has become a family tradition not only for ABS-CBN but for Filipinos around the world. The new Station ID will feature more ABS-CBN artists and personalities, as well as ordinary Filipinos that will inspire the nation to focus on love this Christmas season and beyond.(TMS)

