Kapuso stars share life lessons

There are a number of things we wish we could’ve taught our younger selves. Thankfully, our teachers were there to become our second parents and help us learn the lessons we need to get through life.

As we celebrate National Teachers Month, several Kapuso stars would like to express their gratitude to every teacher’s heroic act of selflessness and dedication.

So, we asked these artists, “If you were a teacher, what life lesson would you want your students to remember from you?”

Betong Sumaya: “I used to be a part-time teacher back in 2000, before I became an actor. Personally, I wish that my former students would never lose the drive to finish their studies. Having a diploma is priceless and the fulfillment lasts you a lifetime.”

Sanya Lopez: “I hope they learn the same thing I learned — humility. Be kind, be obedient and be respectful to everyone.”

Rocco Nacino: “If I’m a teacher, I want to leave them with the desire to forever have that hunger and fire to learn. It’s cliché but it’s also true that education is a never-ending process and as we grow up, we should remain thankful to those who helped us be the kind of people we are today.”

Barbie Forteza: “If I could have the chance to teach, I would tell them that there is so much more to life. This is just the beginning of their journey. I’d teach them how to set their priorities and help them decide what to become in the future.”

Mikael Daez: “To learn how to be fulfilled in life and share that with the people around you.”

Andre Paras: “I would love to teach them about not forgetting to work out and be fit because it helps students stay away from vices and be competitive.”

Alexander Lee: “Personally, I want them to really understand that having a great score is not everything. You have to learn and you have to do what you like. Not everything is about getting an A-plus grade.”

Benjamin Alves: “Question everything.”

Klea Pineda: “I want them to remember me not just as their ‘teacher’ but as a friend, too, that I’m always here for them in case they need help.

Addy Raj: “No one is born stupid, the same way no one is born weak physically or destined to be so. You can train your mind and body. Being smarter and stronger is a choice. If you put in the effort, no one can stop you from getting results. Learn to believe in yourself and put in hard work.”

Pancho Magno: “I want to teach them that there are no shortcuts to success. Personally, as an actor, studying and script-reading are almost the same so, at least, I get to apply that in my job. Also, time management and being on time should be practiced.” (A. Javier-Cruz, PS)

