KC Concepcion opens up on struggle with fitness journey

Anyone who’s tried to become fit and healthy knows that it involves strength and discipline beyond the physical. No one understands this more than KC Concepcion.

The host and actress has been candid with her fitness journey, previously sharing that she suffered from adrenal fatigue which forced her to change her lifestyle.

She revealed in a new Instagram post that she also had to face serious illnesses, dengue fever and pneumonia, and that her chronic fatigue made her “gain weight rapidly.”

Being “sensitive” to “chemicals, supplements and sugar” means she has to put in more effort when it comes to weight loss, the 32-year-old beauty shares.

With support and guidance from both medical and fitness experts—including footballer boyfriend Aly Borromeo, KC is on her way to her “best body ever”.

Besides eating well—the actress shares her favorite seafood and greens on social media—she also has been into pilates, yoga and dancing.

Besides getting back into shape, the daughter of local showbiz icons Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta is focused on her work as National Ambassador Against Hunger of the United Nations’ World Food Programme. She raises funds through her online shop, KC’s Closet, where she sells secondhand luxury items.

(N.V. Guno/JB, inq)

Like this: Like Loading...