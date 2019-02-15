The Kid Who Would Be King (PG)

Regal Awakening!

On occasion I go into deep thought as to what parental rating I should give a movie. Hardly ever do I pay much if any attention what the local censor boards levy on films since often I regard these people as simple government bureaucrats who are a bit on The Puritan side. Like the famous Heart song, I prefer to go my own way. In my inner debate as to what guidance I should give parents on the hit children’s flick The Kid Who Would Be King I kept on wavering between giving it a G or a PG. in my old age just to soothe any potential too sensitive adult nerves I am giving this film a very tepid PG as there is a very menacing tree out to snare a young boy intent on saving the free world from an ancient demonic curse. By all means let your kids take in this rollicking old-fashioned imaginative yarn steeped in history. You bet 20th Century Fox got it right as followers at any Cinema and Landmark Theatre spanning the breadth of British Columbia should openly be able to attest to.

Listen up. School is in session. How nice it is to be in Britain and not to have to deal with the political Brexit shenanigans confronting/conflicting an out of her depth Teresa May. Young Alex has bigger fish to fry as he endures daily victimization at school – an unfortunate dilemma facing all too many people today. Able to rise up to the occasion is Alex Ashbourne Serkis Who elevates himself and all those around him when he “accidentally” stumbles upon a sword in a stone.

Against this backdrop of history, angst and peer pressure all of us come of age as one lost little boy locks horns with an evil menace from the past in an all out effort to save his school , his country and the world. Tall orders indeed but under the wistful direction of writer turned director Joe Cornish (Attack the Block) we are off on a thrilling and Unbelievable adventure in the best Harry Potter meets The Goonies tradition.

Well paced with nifty special effects and a theme of danger it’s a marvel how the filmmakers here have come up with a new take on King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table complete with a magical magician, swarms of fiery horse breathing behemoths, divided loyalty among colleagues and one very put off witch. Mix it all together and this is one rollickingly fun time at the movies.

BY Robert Waldman

Like this: Like Loading...