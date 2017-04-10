Kiefer Ravena apologizes over photo scandal

Basketball star Kiefer Ravena issued an apology after being involved in a controversial lewd photo scandal.

Ravena on Tuesday apologized to everyone, including his family and girlfriend volleyball superstar Alyssa Valdez.

“I want to apologize sa parents ko na hindi naman sila nagkulang sa pangaral sa akin,” Ravena said.

“Nagso-sorry ako kay Alyssa. I have no excuse for what happened and just sobrang bait niyang tao, hindi ka dapat nalalagay sa ganitong situation.”

The former Ateneo standout said more than the embarrassment he suffered, he is more apologetic to the people affected by the scandal.

He said he understands fans of him and Valdez who turned to social media to lash out on him but hopes they forgive him.

Ravena on Friday formally filed charges against Kristoffer Monico Ng at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s office.

Ng was allegedly behind the circulation of Ravena’s nude pictures online and tried to extort money from Ravena.

The 23-year-old Ravena is currently playing for Alab Pilipinas in the Asian Basketball League.(PS)

