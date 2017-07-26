Kim Chiu gets response from Justin Bieber

    • A lot of female celebrities are no stranger to fangirling. Some of them even fly outside the country just to meet some of the international personalities they idolize, and some of them regularly follow them on social media like what a normal fan would do. Take Kim Chiu for example.

    Back in May, the Ikaw Lang ang Iibigin star fangirl-ed hard when Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe answered some of her questions when she dropped by their live chat.

    On Tuesday, she found herself shrieking again after Justin Bieber picked out her comme he Canadian singer was doing an Instagram Live last July 11 when Chiu left a message saying, “see you in the Philippines!” to which Bieber responded, “Chinita, I will see you in the Philippines.”

    The Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin star was clearly smitten by the singer’s response and immediately shared the clip with her over 3.5 million followers on Instagram. Chiu wrote, “Ok just had to post this ‘OMG’ moment. Check my stories for more fangirl moment with @ilovekaye. #BeiberFever! Hello @justinbieber”. The actress could also be seen dancing to Bieber and Luis Fonsi’s version of “Despacito.”

    Bieber will be performing in the Philippines in September. He will be holding a concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan as part of his world tour promoting his fourth studio album, Purpose, which includes the hits “Love Yourself” and “Sorry.”comment from the thousands who tuned in to his live video.

