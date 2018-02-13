Kapamilya stars Kim Chiu and Ryan Bang are teaming up for the first time to headline a Star Cinema movie to be directed by Tony Reyes.

In an ABS-CBN news report on Wednesday, Reyes revealed that Kim already started filming but a release date is yet to be announced. He added that the new team-up will be joined by Moi Bien, Pepe Herrera, and Lassy Marquez.

“Siyempre, sikat ngayon ang mga Korean hearthrob, at isa na po siya doon,” Kim said is jest referring to her leading man.

In a separate interview, Ryan said he feels fortunate to be paired with Kim, “Kasi si Kim Chiu ang pinaka crush ng mga Korean dito sa Pilipinas.”

“May mga hindi kilala kay Ryan Bang, pero kilala si Kim Chiu ng lahat. Lahat ng kaibigan ko nababaliw na. Promise!” Ryan added, triggering laughter among some members of the press.

Kim’s latest film was the horror flick The Ghost Bride while Ryan was part of the 2017 romantic comedy film Loving in Tandem, which starred Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Kisses Delavin, and Marco Gallo. Kim and Ryan both rose to prominence after joining the teen editions of Pinoy Big Brother in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

(MSS)

