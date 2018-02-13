Kim Chiu, Ryan Bang unlikely pair in new romcom

  • joelcastro.com
  • February 13, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 55

    • Kapamilya stars Kim Chiu and Ryan Bang are teaming up for the first time to headline a Star Cinema movie to be directed by Tony Reyes.

    In an ABS-CBN news report on Wednesday,  Reyes revealed that Kim already started filming but a release date is yet to be announced. He added that the new team-up will be joined by Moi Bien, Pepe Herrera, and Lassy Marquez.

    Siyempre, sikat ngayon ang mga Korean hearthrob, at isa na po siya doon,” Kim said is jest referring to her leading man.  

    In a separate interview, Ryan said he feels fortunate to be paired with Kim, “Kasi si Kim Chiu ang pinaka crush ng mga Korean dito sa Pilipinas.”

    May mga hindi kilala kay Ryan Bang, pero kilala si Kim Chiu ng lahatLahat ng kaibigan ko nababaliw na. Promise!” Ryan added, triggering laughter among some members of the press. 

    Kim’s latest film was the horror flick The Ghost Bride while Ryan was part of the 2017 romantic comedy film Loving in Tandem, which starred Maymay EntrataEdward BarberKisses Delavin, and Marco Gallo. Kim and Ryan both rose to prominence after joining the teen editions of Pinoy Big Brother in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

    (MSS)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Bella Padilla still “friendzone” with Zanjoe

    Next Story

    Janella on her own

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 13 February 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Kiray Celis latest projects

      Kiray Celis was limping when she attended the “My Fairy Tail” press con. “Nag-attend ako ng binyag at dahil ninang ako, nasa simbahan ako. Unfortunately, nang lumabas ako ng church, may rumagasang SUV. ‘Di ako nakailag. Too late nang ma-discover kong naipit ang isa kong paa,” she related. She ...

    • 13 February 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      Janella on her own

      There’s obviously truth to the report that Janella Salvador and her mom, former “Miss Saigon” star Jenine Desidero, are not in good terms. The young star has reportedly transferred to her new digs with only her helpers as companions. When she was hospitalized, there was no mention that her ...

    • 13 February 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      Kim Chiu, Ryan Bang unlikely pair in new romcom

      Kapamilya stars Kim Chiu and Ryan Bang are teaming up for the first time to headline a Star Cinema movie to be directed by Tony Reyes. In an ABS-CBN news report on Wednesday,  Reyes revealed that Kim already started filming but a release date is yet to be announced. He added that the new ...

    • 12 February 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Bella Padilla still “friendzone” with Zanjoe

      According to Bella Padilla, her friendship with Zanjoe Marudo remains on the same level until now and hasn’t progressed on the next level yet contrary to what some quarters think.  “That’s true. Zanjoe and I are okay. We communicate. But as in there’s the courtship element, no, we haven’t reached that ...

    • 12 February 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      KZ TANDINGAN REPRESENTS THE PHILIPPINES IN CHINA’S “SINGER 2018”

      KZ Tandingan makes global debut in China’s top reality TV singing contest on February 9 Soul singer, composer, and recording artist KZ Tandingan marks her debut on the global stage as she goes up against international music stars in the hit Chinese singing competition, “Singer 2018”, on Friday (February 9). KZ, ...

    %d bloggers like this: