Kim Chu’s new song “Bawal Lumabas”

  • admin
  • May 21, 2020
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 109

    • KIM Chiu admits she got depressed when folks made fun of her in her “Bawal lumabas” booboo at the LabanKapamilya FB Live Chat.

    “I felt really down, as in super down,” she said in her latest live chat. “But we have to move on. Yes, I am back! Your teacher sa classroom. Eme lang! Nagsara muna ako ng puso at isipan ko because of what happened. But when you have a problem, hindi mo dapat tinatambayan ito, kaya doon tayo sa option to move forward.”

    Problems can actually help make a person strong, she said. “Ang mga problema sa buhay, ‘yan ang magpapatatag sa karakter ng isang tao. Siempre, sa mundo, ang daming temptations, ang daming taong makakasakit sa ‘yo, pero it will teach you how to grow, how to be yourself. Now, okay lang ako, kung sinuman ‘yung nagsalita ng masama sa akin, gusto ko lang din magpasalamat.

    Dahil sa inyo nag-trending ‘yung pangalan ko. Hahahaha! Salamat sa atensyon na ibinigay n’yo sa akin at least napasaya kayo, di ba?”

    Now, Kim is back with a vengeance, turning her hilarious blooper into her favor. She proudly announced that she has recorded a new upbeat song based on her embarrassing experience and guess what the title is: “Bawal Lumabas!” She said that the lyrics of the song were written by Adrian Crisanto, her fan who wrote an open letter to support her amidst all the bashings she got. The melody is by DJ Squammy and let’s see if it will be catchy enough to make it a hit not only to Kim’s fans but also her detractors who bashed her. Its music video is now on YouTube and has the makings of a hit since many people are curious about it.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Prime Minister announces additional support for Canadian seniors

    Next Story

    Prime Minister announces expansion of support for workers and small businesses

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 21 May 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Support for you,your family and your business

      Support for you,your family and your business. Financial assistance is available. Visit CANADA.CA/CORONAVIRUS to learn more. Related

    • 21 May 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Second wave of COVID-19 coming, Canadian experts warn

      Like in the Spanish flu of 1918, a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is coming. Experts are warning that the second COVID-19 wave is inevitable even as things are returning to normal in Canada. “Until we get the vaccine, I don’t think we can really avoid the second ...

    • 21 May 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      Marian Rivera donates breast milk for babies amid lockdown

      Seasoned actress and mother of two, Marian Rivera, gave her share for World Day of Human Milk Donation. “Sa pag gunita sa “World Day of Human Milk Donation” nais kong kong ibahagi ang mumunting alay ko sa mga sanggol na makikinabang sa natatanging sustansya at proteksyong taglay ng gatas ...

    • 21 May 2020
      2 days ago No comment

      City of Surrey to host virtual Canada Day Celebration

      Surrey, B.C. – The City of Surrey has announced Surrey Canada Day will be hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consideration for public health and safety. Presented by Coast Capital Savings, Virtual Surrey Canada Day will take place on July 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ...

    %d bloggers like this: