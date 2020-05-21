Kim Chu’s new song “Bawal Lumabas”

KIM Chiu admits she got depressed when folks made fun of her in her “Bawal lumabas” booboo at the LabanKapamilya FB Live Chat.

“I felt really down, as in super down,” she said in her latest live chat. “But we have to move on. Yes, I am back! Your teacher sa classroom. Eme lang! Nagsara muna ako ng puso at isipan ko because of what happened. But when you have a problem, hindi mo dapat tinatambayan ito, kaya doon tayo sa option to move forward.”

Problems can actually help make a person strong, she said. “Ang mga problema sa buhay, ‘yan ang magpapatatag sa karakter ng isang tao. Siempre, sa mundo, ang daming temptations, ang daming taong makakasakit sa ‘yo, pero it will teach you how to grow, how to be yourself. Now, okay lang ako, kung sinuman ‘yung nagsalita ng masama sa akin, gusto ko lang din magpasalamat.

Dahil sa inyo nag-trending ‘yung pangalan ko. Hahahaha! Salamat sa atensyon na ibinigay n’yo sa akin at least napasaya kayo, di ba?”

Now, Kim is back with a vengeance, turning her hilarious blooper into her favor. She proudly announced that she has recorded a new upbeat song based on her embarrassing experience and guess what the title is: “Bawal Lumabas!” She said that the lyrics of the song were written by Adrian Crisanto, her fan who wrote an open letter to support her amidst all the bashings she got. The melody is by DJ Squammy and let’s see if it will be catchy enough to make it a hit not only to Kim’s fans but also her detractors who bashed her. Its music video is now on YouTube and has the makings of a hit since many people are curious about it.

Like this: Like Loading...