Kim’s “The Ghost Bride” grosses P51.5M

It was hard work, but it was all worth it, said Kim Chiu of her experience shooting “The Ghost Bride.”

The Ghost Bride has grossed P51.5 million in the Philippine box-office, according to Star Cinema.

The horror movie top-billed by Kim Chiu reached this milestone on November 5, just days after it premiered on November 1.

Directed by Chito Roño, The Ghost Bride revolves around Mayen (played by Kim Chiu) who wants to save her family from being homeless and her father from dying because of his sickness.

The young woman desperately agrees to accept the offer of a Chinese matchmaker (played by Alice Dixson) for a huge amount of money. In exchange, Mayen must become the ghost bride of a wealthy but dead Chinese man.

Little did she know that she would unleash a deadly curse upon herself and her loved ones.

Aside from the challenges of being in a horror movie, she knew how hard it is to play the title role. As a ghost bride, she encounters a number of horrible creatures and causes the death of several individuals.

“Ako pa naman, matatakutin,” she admitted, “Naniniwala ako sa ghosts, kahit, awa ng Diyos, wala pa naming akong na-e-encounter. Add to this the fact that I have Chito Roño for my director.

“Napaka-exacting niya. Siyempre, sa akin naka-focus ang atensyon niya lagi, since ako nga ang ghost bride,” she added.

Happily for Kim, “The Ghost Bride” is doing well at the tills a nd everyone agree it’s a scary movie. The movie will be in Canadian theaters come November 17, 2017.

