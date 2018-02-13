Kiray Celis latest projects

Kiray Celis was limping when she attended the “My Fairy Tail” press con. “Nag-attend ako ng binyag at dahil ninang ako, nasa simbahan ako. Unfortunately, nang lumabas ako ng church, may rumagasang SUV. ‘Di ako nakailag. Too late nang ma-discover kong naipit ang isa kong paa,” she related.

She revealed she chose not to report the incident to the authorities. “Naawa ako sa driver nang humingi siya ng dispensa,” she explained. “Naisip kong kapag ini-reklamo ko siya, ‘di naman niya ma-afford na bayaran ang ginastos ko sa ospital.”

Despite the accident, she is happy to say she will soon be seen in ABS-CBN’s “Sana Dalawa ang Puso,” which stars her favorites – Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap and Robin Padilla.

Where her lovelife is concerned, Kiray reveals she is in love with a non-showbiz guy – and not with commercial model Kirst Viray, she cleared. The actress’ boyfriend is shorter than her, she added.

“Ganyan nga siguro ang pag-ibig, balewala ang height,” she said.

