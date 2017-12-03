Kisses is now a Star Pop artist

PBB Lucky Season 7 2nd Big Placer Kisses Delavin finally introduced her highly anticipated debut album Kisses under Star Pop, Star Music’s new sublabel for the young market, to a jam-packed crowd at SM North EDSA Skydome recently.

The rising teen star pepped up the show with an opening dance performance and then serenaded her fans with songs “La La La,” “Alam Na This,” “Pretty Boy” and “Tulak ng Bibig, Kabig ng Dibdib.” She also capped the program with a performance of her album’s carrier single, “Di Ko Lang Masabi.”

MOR’s DJ Eva Ronda, the event’s host, revealed that Kisses’ album already sold 15,000 units prior to the launch.

Kisses thanked her fans and said that without them, her album would not have been possible. “I didn’t really believe in myself that I could have an album before, but because of your support, I told myself I could do this.”

Rayver Cruz and La Luna Sangre star Tony Labrusca joined her in the much-awaited album launch. Child star Awra Briguela also went onstage as judge to the “Miss Q & A” game participated by the audience.

The young artist introduced “’Di Ko Lang Masabi” in early October via MOR and it has, since then, topped various music charts. In 20 days, its official lyric video, uploaded on StarMusic’s YouTube channel, already hit 1 million views and currently has over 1.3 million views and counting.

She also hit a record-breaking milestone with her grand album launch as tickets were sold out in 30 minutes after they were released.

These milestones add to the 2016 ASAP Pop Teen Sweetheart’s achievements this year after she came out from PBB. She became a guest celebrity VJ in MYX with Marco Gallo in July, starred in Wansapanataym Presents Amazing Ving, had her first movie with the MayWard loveteam — Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber –in September with Star Cinema’s Loving in Tandem, and will soon star in ABS-CBNmobile’s digital series, Squad Goals.(MS)

