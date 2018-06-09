Kris Aquino: Bong Go apologized for Mocha Uson ‘incident’

Kris Aquino on Wednesday thanked Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go for apologizing for an “incident” that prompted her to publicly castigate Communications Assistant Secretary Margaux Uson on social media.

The youngest daughter of former president Corazon Aquino and former senator Benigno Aquino Jr. earlier went live on Facebook and Instagram to call out Uson for disrespecting the late Aquino couple in a bid to defend President Rodrigo Duterte.

Aquino said she reached out to Go after posting her lengthy video tirade against Uson, and thanked Duterte’s long-time aide for replying to her messages and “believing in the power of true and honest communication.”

“Thank you for taking my feelings as a daughter into consideration & showing me EMPATHY,” Aquino said in an Instagram post.

“I am most grateful for a man as powerful as you are now for texting & Vibering me the words ‘we are sorry for the incident,'” she said.

Aquino ended her post by assuring Go that he has her “sincerest gratitude.”

“You have my sincere gratitude. We all have 1 goal, a nation we can be proud of, and the best possible prosperous lives for all Filipinos,” Aquino said.

“I love our country as much as our President does. I pray for #PEACE & mutual #respect for all of us,” she said.

After Aquino’s statement, however, Uson, in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, refused to say sorry. She wrote: “With all due respect to everyone involved, I decline to apologize for the truth.”

Uson on Sunday posted a video of the late Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. receiving a kiss from 2 women on board a plane before he was assassinated in 1983 during the Marcos dictatorship.

Uson posted the video after Duterte drew flak for asking a Filipina to kiss him on stage during his 3-day official visit in South Korea.

Responding to Uson declining to apologize, Aquino on Wednesday night posted a clip of Go’s earlier press conference where he said the assistant secretary had agreed with him and President Duterte on apologizing.

In the clip’s caption, Aquino said: “I was asked by my sisters to be humble and I tried, but I’m sorry — she doesn’t deserve my humility. Pasensya na po, matigas ang ulo ng bunso. Anywhere, anytime, face to face, I challenge you to show me your courage.”

In a subsequent Instagram post, Aquino then shared a screenshot of Go’s Facebook statement reiterating that he had reached out to the actress upon the request of President Duterte, whom he quoted to have said, “Respetuhin dapat natin ang patay.”

Go, in that Facebook post, addressed those he said were supporting opposing sides on the matter, saying, “politics should not divide us.”

Go added: “Ang pinanggagalingan naman ng lahat ng ito ay ang pagkumpara kay President Duterte at kay Ninoy Aquino. Pareho po silang well-respected and loved na leaders ng ating bansa. Hindi na po dapat palakihin pa ang isyu.”

Referring to Go’s latest statement, Aquino said she was “brought up to recognize and olive branch when it is being offered.”

“Alam ko yung mga natitirang LP will bash me & the DDS will never like me. Alam ko rin na sasabihan akong bakit ako nagpapauto. Pero ito ang pananaw ko- the most powerful man, President Duterte affirmed my pain.

“When all his supporters have called me the most hateful names- the man who doesn’t say SORRY- inutusan ang kanyang pinaka pinagkakatiwalaan na mag relay ng SINCERE apology sa kin. Anak akong nakipaglaban na bigyan ng respeto ang magulang kong patay na. Sa puso ko, naramdaman ko na yun.”

Despite being at the receiving end of criticisms, Aquino said she felt she was given time and importance by President Duterte.

“Pasensya na kung brat ang tingin ninyo, pero this was a win for the memory of the two people I love. Unfortunately for the haters, I am here to stay,” she ended.(abs-cbn news)

Like this: Like Loading...