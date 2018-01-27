Kris Aquino reaches out to Vice Ganda via social media: “Missing you.”

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 27, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 65

    • Kris Aquino has reached out to Vice Ganda to tell the It’s Showtime host she misses him.

    It started this Monday afternoon, January 22, when Vice posted a short video on Instagram.

    He is shown sitting inside a car, fully made-up, and sporting one-length straight hair.

    He is dressed to the hilt in a long-sleeved, mini dress, matched by glittering boots.

    The 41-year-old comedian’s caption: “Psssssssttttt!!! Eto na nga pala yung pinagpalit mo noon. Ganda noh! Pwede mo na lang titigan pero di na pwedeng balikan. Tonononoiiiinnnxxxxx!!!”

    A few minutes later, Kris posted this remark in the comments section: “Life isn’t fair-when you post this people find it adorable, if i posted something like this, they’ll find a way to make an ampalaya emoji. Missing you.”

    At this writing, Vice had yet to respond to Kris’s comment.

    When Kris was with ABS-CBN, she and Vice became very close.

    They addressed each other as “asawa.” Vice appeared several times as guest on Kris’s daytime talk show then, Kris TV.

    The closeness of the two was also all over social media.

    But when Kris left the Kapamilya network in September 2016, their communication appeared to have tapered off.

    In an interview with PEP.ph (Philippine Entertainment Portal), Kris said that conflict of schedule was the reason she and Vice were no longer spending as much time together.

    But she clarified that that they remained friends.

    (B.V. Franco, pep)

    Share

    Previous Story

    American who had sex with children in the Philippines sentenced to life in prison

    Next Story

    Korina answers the burning question: Why does she look different?

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 27 January 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      The Post (G)

      History can be vexing. Enter the world of politics and a public itching to know in The Post. Easily one of the best films of any year master director unleashes two consummate actors in a true tale of political intrigue. Made with the aid of Participant Media and man ...

    • 27 January 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      Korina answers the burning question: Why does she look different?

      Korina Sanchez new look was not achieved overnight. Aside from the beauty treatments, the “change” also involved a lot of hard work. In an Instagram post Monday night, January 22, the 53-year-old broadcast journalist said it was beyond the “three-step process,” referring to her non-invasive treatments Thermage, short protein ...

    • 27 January 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      Kris Aquino reaches out to Vice Ganda via social media: “Missing you.”

      Kris Aquino has reached out to Vice Ganda to tell the It’s Showtime host she misses him. It started this Monday afternoon, January 22, when Vice posted a short video on Instagram. He is shown sitting inside a car, fully made-up, and sporting one-length straight hair. He is dressed to the ...

    • Michael Carey Clemans
      26 January 2018
      24 hours ago No comment

      American who had sex with children in the Philippines sentenced to life in prison

      A Sacramento, California pilot who traveled to the Philippines to have sex with underage girls was sentenced on January 23, 2018 to life in prison. The man had also worked with a woman in the Philippines to produce child pornography. The girls were said to be as young as ...

    • 26 January 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Xian Lim leaves Star Magic

      Kapamilya leading man Xian Lim on Tuesday signed up with Viva Artists Agency, after nearly a decade as a contract artist of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic. The 28-year-old actor was welcomed to Viva Entertainment by company executives, including Veronique del Rosario and founder Vic del Rosario, during the contract-signing at ...

    %d bloggers like this: