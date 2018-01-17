Kris Bernal ends “Impostora”

  • joelcastro.com
  • January 17, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 44

    • Kris Bernal is both sad and also glad that her hit afternoon drama, “Impostora,”is ending this month. “Siempre, malungkot kami kasi naging close na kami ng lahat ng mga kasama ko sa show dahil magkasama kami sa taping for almost a year,” she says. “We started airing in July but several months before pa, nag-start na kami ng taping. I’m really thankful we had a successful seven-month run. Pero masaya rin ako kasi sobrang nakakapagod talaga ang trabaho ko playing the dual roles of Nimfa and Rosette in the story. It’s not only physically but also emotionally draining. Ngayon makakapag-rest na ako and I’m going to Iceland to experience winter there. Gusto ko ring makita ang famous aurora borealis or northern lights. Nasa bucket list ko yan as a dream destination. It’s my reward para sa sarili ko after all the hirap at pagod na pinagdaanan ko these past several months doing two roles.”

    Kris also vows to invest her earnings more wisely, first in real estate, then in the businesses she’s putting up. After her burger joints, she’s putting up a Korean grill restaurant. “Kaysa puro sa shoes and bags napupunta ang kita ko, ilalagay ko na lang sa lupa na mabilis tumaas ang value at sa bagong business ko.”

    Her associate in the new Korean business she’s putting up is said to be her current boyfriend who some folks say is a DOM. “Hindi ko pa siya boyfriend kasi we’re still getting to know each other. At hindi rin po siya DOM. Batang-bata po siya. As of now, dahil private person siya, let’s just respect his privacy at wag na natin i-showbiz.”

    Share

    Previous Story

    Dennis Trillo is back in TV

    Next Story

    Denise Laurel’s son Davian

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 17 January 2018
      59 mins ago No comment

      Denise Laurel’s son Davian

      At six years old, actress Denise Laurel’s unico hijo, Davian Alejandro, nicknamed Bukie, has his own YouTube channel where he reviews toys. Called The Bukie Channel, his page has more than a thousand subscribers as of this writing. His very first episode, which was uploaded five months ago, was ...

    • 17 January 2018
      3 hours ago No comment

      Kris Bernal ends “Impostora”

      Kris Bernal is both sad and also glad that her hit afternoon drama, “Impostora,”is ending this month. “Siempre, malungkot kami kasi naging close na kami ng lahat ng mga kasama ko sa show dahil magkasama kami sa taping for almost a year,” she says. “We started airing in July ...

    • 17 January 2018
      5 hours ago No comment

      Dennis Trillo is back in TV

      Dennis Trillo is known as the “Kapuso Drama King” for his countless acting awards in both films and TV shows. He now plays the title role in GMA-7’s first new show to be aired in 2018, “The One That Got Away” or TOTGA. This will replace “My Korean Jagiya” ...

    • 16 January 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Annabelle Rama not managing Duterte’s granddaughter

      Annabelle Rama wants to make it clear that she’s not the manager of presidential granddaughter Isabelle Duterte. “Noong una, pumayag akong i-manage siya at dinala ko kay Boss Vic ng Viva,” she says. “Bago siya pina-sign ng contract, I asked her kung may permiso siya ng father niya, si ...

    • 16 January 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      James welcomes 2018!

      James Reid’s new music video from a song in his latest album is directed by his girlfriend, Nadine Lustre. How does he feel about it? “Magaling siya!” he says. “Definitely, pasado siya and I’m very proud of her. We had fun together while she’s directing me because she knows ...

    %d bloggers like this: