Kris Bernal ends “Impostora”

Kris Bernal is both sad and also glad that her hit afternoon drama, “Impostora,”is ending this month. “Siempre, malungkot kami kasi naging close na kami ng lahat ng mga kasama ko sa show dahil magkasama kami sa taping for almost a year,” she says. “We started airing in July but several months before pa, nag-start na kami ng taping. I’m really thankful we had a successful seven-month run. Pero masaya rin ako kasi sobrang nakakapagod talaga ang trabaho ko playing the dual roles of Nimfa and Rosette in the story. It’s not only physically but also emotionally draining. Ngayon makakapag-rest na ako and I’m going to Iceland to experience winter there. Gusto ko ring makita ang famous aurora borealis or northern lights. Nasa bucket list ko yan as a dream destination. It’s my reward para sa sarili ko after all the hirap at pagod na pinagdaanan ko these past several months doing two roles.”

Kris also vows to invest her earnings more wisely, first in real estate, then in the businesses she’s putting up. After her burger joints, she’s putting up a Korean grill restaurant. “Kaysa puro sa shoes and bags napupunta ang kita ko, ilalagay ko na lang sa lupa na mabilis tumaas ang value at sa bagong business ko.”

Her associate in the new Korean business she’s putting up is said to be her current boyfriend who some folks say is a DOM. “Hindi ko pa siya boyfriend kasi we’re still getting to know each other. At hindi rin po siya DOM. Batang-bata po siya. As of now, dahil private person siya, let’s just respect his privacy at wag na natin i-showbiz.”

