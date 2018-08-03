Kuwait blogger stands by her comments against OFWs

    • Kuwaiti social media influencer Sondos Al-Qattan earned the ire of the public after expressing her dismay on government regulations that allow overseas Filipino workers to keep their passports and have one rest day per week.

    In a video released on Instagram last July 10, Al-Qattan said (translated into English):

    “The new laws that have been passed are pathetic. Honestly, I disagree. For [a maid] to take a day off every week, that’s four days a month. Those are the days that she’ll be out. And we don’t know what she’ll be doing on those days, with her passport on her.”

    “How can you have a ‘servant’ in your house who gets to keep their passport with them? And what’s worse is they have one day off every week.”

    “If they ran away and went back to their country, who’ll refund me? Honestly, I disagree with this law. I don’t want a Filipino maid anymore.”

    Her controversial remarks have led to cosmetic brands dropping her as an endorser.

    Despite the criticism, Al-Qattan remains unapologetic, saying that she has the right to keep her employer’s passport based on their “ Kafala System.”.”

    The “Kafala System” allows Middle Easterns to exert “ownership” over their migrant workers. Media outlets and citizens have described it as a form of “modern-day slavery.”

    Al-Qattan was referring to the agreement signed between the Philippines and Kuwait last May allowing OFWs to keep their passports and have rest days.

    The document, titled “Agreement on the Employment of Domestic Workers between the Philippines and Kuwait,” was a result of a diplomatic row that occurred over the abuse of Filipino workers and the death of one OFW.

    It calls for Kuwait to provide OFWs with food, clothing, health insurance and standard labor contracts. Filipinos are also entitled to use their cellphones, keep their passports and have a day off.

    Filipino Marita Margaret said on Twitter that Al-Qattan has no right to “belittle anyone.”

    She pointed out that Filipinos sacrifice a lot when they work overseas and there have been many reports of abuse from foreign employers.

    According to her, “I really do hope that you realize how much our fellow Filipinos go through. The mere thought of them leaving their family and safety for money is [like] being enslaved already.” (J. Malasig, Interaksyon)

