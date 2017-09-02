Labour Day 2017 Finally an Opportunity for Working People to Celebrate

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 2, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 32

    • BURNABY, British Columbia,- The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in British Columbia issues the following statement: Every year at this time, labour leaders are asked for their thoughts on the importance of Labour Day, and each year we talk about the history of the labour movement, the gains we have made for working people, unionized or not, and the importance of solidarity as we stand up to anti-worker and anti-union governments.

    For sixteen years, more than a generation of working people have had to fight to protect their rights from a right-wing BC Liberal government that cared more about its wealthy and well-connected donors than about the rest of us. Finally, with Premier John Horgan and the first BC NDP government since 2001, working people really do have something to celebrate this Labour Day.

    We know the Legislature will be called into session sometime in September, marking the first time working people don’t have to worry about which group of workers will have their contracts torn up, or whose jobs will be privatized. This coming legislative session, our new government will begin the hard work of restoring the notion that government can be a force for good, and not just to implement the wish lists of the rich.

    This Labour Day, working people can celebrate a return to balance in our economy, where all people benefit from a growing economy, not just those with a vested interest. We can celebrate an end to the influence of big money in our elections, the beginning of a $10 per day child care system, significant improvements to our K-12 education system after years of confrontation and neglect, and a concerted effort to finally take meaningful action on the epidemic of opioid overdoses.

    Labour Day is a celebration of the power of working people coming together to demand what’s right. Decent wages, solid benefits and retirement with dignity. Social and economic justice and responsible stewardship of our resources and our environment. No benefits that workers enjoy was ever “given” to us—not the weekend, not sick leave, not overtime, not even the 8-hour day—working people united and fought for them.

    Finally we once again have a government that understands that history and that shares our values. And that’s truly something to celebrate.

    Happy Labour Day to everyone, from all 87,000 CUPE members across British Columbia.

    CUPE BC is the largest union in British Columbia, representing more than 87,000 women and men delivering important public services in nearly every community in the province.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Province eliminates tolls on Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges

    Next Story

    Sign of the Times

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 02 September 2017
      47 mins ago No comment

      We are Lorenzana and Kian is every OFW’s child

      Tinig Migrante by E. Maestro Kian delos Santos, a 17-years-old  Grade 11 student whose ambition was to become a police officer was killed by police officers of Caloocan’s finest. CCTV footage, forensic evidence and testimony of brave witnesses point to three policemen of Caloocan as being responsible for this ...

    • 02 September 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      Sign of the Times

      Mother Nature has a way of making things known. In a span of a week, the sun was eclipsed by the moon, and Hurricane Harvey the devastated citizens of Houston. In ancient times, people would equate these events as omens of what disaster was yet to come to the ...

    • 02 September 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Labour Day 2017 Finally an Opportunity for Working People to Celebrate

      BURNABY, British Columbia,- The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) in British Columbia issues the following statement: Every year at this time, labour leaders are asked for their thoughts on the importance of Labour Day, and each year we talk about the history of the labour movement, the gains ...

    • 28 August 2017
      5 days ago No comment

      Province eliminates tolls on Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges

      Drivers in the Lower Mainland of B.C. soon will be paying less to get around as the provincial government is eliminating tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges in time for the Labour Day weekend. The announcement was made by B.C. NDP Premier John Horgan on August ...

    • 28 August 2017
      5 days ago No comment

      Woman tells Filipino couple on SkyTrain: “Go back to the f—ing Philippines!”

        A 75-year-old New Westminster, B.C. woman, will get a “discussion and warning” from transit police after she was captured on video yelling racist comments at an elderly couple on the SkyTrain. The incident happened on the Millenium Line on August 21 at about 2 p.m. between the Sperling/Burnaby ...

    %d bloggers like this: