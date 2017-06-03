Land of Mine (PG) ****

  • joelcastro.com
  • June 3, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 44

    • Wounded Soldier!

    Hearts should go out for all who come across Land of Mine. Indeed this Oscar nominated film from Denmark is worthy of winning that most coveted award. Head down to the Vancity Theatre to relive some harrowing wartime experiences.

    Actually this film is set right after the end of World War 2.  Apart from the horrors of destruction and fallen soldiers and civilians another lingering leftover are mines left Unexploded. Given the task of uncovering and destroying such weapons of war are a group of young German POWs left to serve out their time under Danish authorities. In charge of the platoon of having to “guide” these very young impressionable men is tough as nails Sgt. Carl Rasmussen. Under the watchful glare of Rolland Moller this steady as he goes commander manages to instil just the right amount of knowledge and fear in the minds of his captives who inch by inch must traverse a deadly stretch of sand somewhere on the coast of Denmark.

    You get that sense of numbness and desperation as the boys meticulously try to disarm such killer weapons. Talk about a pressure-packed movie. Full of hopeful performances this tense drama is a nail-biting hold your breath experience not to be missed out on.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pacquiao in fighting form

    Next Story

    Duterte taunts Clinton

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 04 June 2017
      1 hour ago No comment

      Court lifts garnishment over ABS-CBN, Sky Cable assets

      ABS-CBN and Sky Cable received an ex-parte writ of attachment and notice of garnishment from the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court on Thursday, 25 May 2017, in connection with the collection complaint of Solar Entertainment Corporation. ABS-CBN and Sky Cable immediately filed a motion to lift the attachment and garnishment ...

    • 04 June 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      Duterte taunts Clinton

      PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday insisted he was simply being “sarcastic” when he uttered yet another rape joke before soldiers. He also fired back against former US presidential daughter Chelsea Clinton and cited her father’s illicit affair with a young woman. “Kagaya ni Chelsea, she slammed me for the ...

    • 03 June 2017
      18 hours ago No comment

      Land of Mine (PG) ****

      Wounded Soldier! Hearts should go out for all who come across Land of Mine. Indeed this Oscar nominated film from Denmark is worthy of winning that most coveted award. Head down to the Vancity Theatre to relive some harrowing wartime experiences. Actually this film is set right after the ...

    • 03 June 2017
      21 hours ago No comment

      Pacquiao in fighting form

      Barely a week of working under chief trainer Freddie Roach and still a month left before battling Australian challenger Jeff Horn, World Boxing Organization welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao looks to have done more than 50 per cent of his target to successfully keep the 147-pound title within this shore. After ...

    • 03 June 2017
      23 hours ago No comment

      $2-B solution to Manila’s floods by SMC

      Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is planning to propose to the Duterte administration a $2-billion program to build a flood  mitigation system with a waste-to-energy component for Metro Manila. On the sidelines of the listing of Eagle Cement Corp. on Monday, SMC president Ramon S. Ang told reporters the metropolis ...

    %d bloggers like this: