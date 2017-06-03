Land of Mine (PG) ****

Wounded Soldier!

Hearts should go out for all who come across Land of Mine. Indeed this Oscar nominated film from Denmark is worthy of winning that most coveted award. Head down to the Vancity Theatre to relive some harrowing wartime experiences.

Actually this film is set right after the end of World War 2. Apart from the horrors of destruction and fallen soldiers and civilians another lingering leftover are mines left Unexploded. Given the task of uncovering and destroying such weapons of war are a group of young German POWs left to serve out their time under Danish authorities. In charge of the platoon of having to “guide” these very young impressionable men is tough as nails Sgt. Carl Rasmussen. Under the watchful glare of Rolland Moller this steady as he goes commander manages to instil just the right amount of knowledge and fear in the minds of his captives who inch by inch must traverse a deadly stretch of sand somewhere on the coast of Denmark.

You get that sense of numbness and desperation as the boys meticulously try to disarm such killer weapons. Talk about a pressure-packed movie. Full of hopeful performances this tense drama is a nail-biting hold your breath experience not to be missed out on.

