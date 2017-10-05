‘Last Night’ is dark, mysterious, and captivating

  • joelcastro.com
  • October 5, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 34

    • Piolo Pascual and Toni Gonzaga clearly took risks by accepting their roles in a unique and complex movie that is Last Night. Tackling the sensitive subject of suicide, the story began in such a mysterious and interesting manner that it would make anyone wonder how the story would unfold. But while the first few minutes of the movie started in a dark mood, it developed into a story full of life and hope, one that would audiences leave the movie theater inspired and more appreciative of life and its daily challenges.

    Without a doubt, Piolo and Toni have once again created magic in this reunion project. Despite playing characters with many layers, the actors were seen as raw and natural. Each scene can easily pierce through one’s heart and soul.

    Piolo plays the role of Mark who believes he had no one to turn to in this world but himself. Overcome by sadness and depression brought by life’s challenges, he attempts to take his own life. Meanwhile, Toni plays the role of Carmina who also wants to end it all. Their lives intertwine one fateful night on Jones Bridge when both of them fail to commit suicide.

    Both agree to find another way to end their lives, this time together. As they bond and learn to understand each other’s heartaches, Mark and Carmina’s friendship blossoms. As their relationship becomes deeper, Mark begins to taste the sweetness of life amidst its bitterness because of Carmina.

    Just when you are convinced that the movie have already reached its climax, an unusual turn of events happens, a plot twist that would leave you baffled but makes the movie outstanding in the end. Last Night is truly a first in Philippine cinema and screenwriter Bela Padilla deserves high praise for writing such an unusual yet a spectacular story that would forever be remembered.

    Last Night is more than a film. It is an experience. Its outstanding cinematography which showcased the beauty of old Manila was woven perfectly into Mark and Carmina’s story. The music also helped set the mysterious, passionate, and charming mood.

    Last Night  international screening will be on October 6, 2017. See poster on Page 13.

    K. Cagape, push.com

    Share

    Previous Story

    Pinay girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman was in the Philippines at time of shooting

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 05 October 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      ‘Last Night’ is dark, mysterious, and captivating

      Piolo Pascual and Toni Gonzaga clearly took risks by accepting their roles in a unique and complex movie that is Last Night. Tackling the sensitive subject of suicide, the story began in such a mysterious and interesting manner that it would make anyone wonder how the story would unfold. But while ...

    • 04 October 2017
      15 hours ago No comment

      Pinay girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman was in the Philippines at time of shooting

      Marilou Danley, the Filipino-Australian earlier considered as a person of interest in the Las Vegas, Nevada shooting on October 1 that killed 59 persons, is reportedly in the Philippines. According to media reports quoting sources at the Bureau of Immigration in Manila, the 62-year-old Danley reportedly arrived in the ...

    • 04 October 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Pay PAL arrears or I’ll shut down Naia Terminal 2- Duterte to Tan

      President Rodrigo Duterte has warned business tycoon Lucio Tan, chairman and chief executive officer of Philippine Airlines (PAL), to settle his liabilities with the government in 10 days or he would shut down Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia). PAL, the country’s flag carrier, has been ...

    • 04 October 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Nonito Donaire Dominates Ruben Hernandez, Wins WBC Silver

      Returning for the first time since last November’s decision loss to Jessie Magdaleno, four division world champion Nonito Donaire returned to the ring and won a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Ruben Garcia Hernandez (22-3-1). Donaire (38-4, 24 KOs) secured the win with scores of 100-90, 97-93, 99-91 ...

    • 04 October 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      BC Taekwon-Do jins Compete at the Oval

      2017 ITF of BC Provincial Taekwon-do Championships RICHMOND, BC – On September 23, 2017, ITF Taekwon-do practitioners from all over British Columbia will come to visit the beautiful lower mainland in order to participate at the 2017 ITF of BC Provincial Taekwon-Do Championships.  This year’s event was held at ...

    %d bloggers like this: